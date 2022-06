As of publishing, San Francisco has recorded, on average, over 480 new cases of Covid-19 a day during the past week. There are currently 100 coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the city. But despite the fact at 84% of all eligible San Franciscans have received a full Covid-19 vaccine series, it’s clear San Francisco, as well as most parts of the Bay Area, are currently entrenched in the sixth Covid-19 surge we’ve seen since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO