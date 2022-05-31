Best places to cry at Stanford

Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) students have been an integral part of the Stanford community since the University’s founding. Students of Asian descent constituted 1.2% of the University’s first class in 1891. Since then, members of the AAPI community have built a deep history at this institution, from the establishment of Okada in 1971 to the founding of several AAPI student organizations as early as the 1980s and 1990s. AAPI Heritage Month is celebrated across the country in May to recognize the accomplishments and history of Asians and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. At Stanford, the month is commemorated annually through various events, such as the annual Asian American Awards Ceremony and Stanford Night Market.

