ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Best places to cry at Stanford

By Allison Argueta
Stanford Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever needed to find a place to cry on Stanford’s campus? Or are your usual crying locations not cutting it for you anymore? As we approach finals week, I’ve got you covered: I’ve compiled a list and ranked some of the best places for you to let it all...

stanforddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stanford Daily

Most common major for Stanford athletes is human biology, data shows

Curran Phillips, a senior on the men’s gymnastics team, has long wanted to pursue a career in medicine. So when he came to Stanford, he looked for a major that would allow him to explore this field and fulfill the necessary pre-med requirements. He landed on Human Biology. 57...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Dean urges remote final exams for isolating students amid rising COVID-19 cases

Dean of the School of Humanities and Sciences Debra Satz urged academic departments to provide remote exams for students in isolation ahead of the final exam period during Thursday’s Faculty Senate meeting. The meeting comes after Stanford reported 475 COVID-19 cases on campus on Tuesday. The University also announced...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Q&A: Stanford frosh fights climate change from her garage

The film series “Generation Impact” profiles Gen-Z inventors who use technology to improve the world. This year, “Generation Impact: The Scientist” follows Emily Tianshi ’25 and her journey in building a device that can help produce water in areas with drought. Tianshi lives in Wilbur and wants to pursue a major at the intersection of science and policy. The Daily interviewed Tianshi about her motivations and experience when building this device.
STANFORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arbuckle, CA
State
Arizona State
Stanford, CA
Education
City
Stanford, CA
Local
California Education
Stanford Daily

Stanford Students reflect on AAPI Heritage Month

Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) students have been an integral part of the Stanford community since the University’s founding. Students of Asian descent constituted 1.2% of the University’s first class in 1891. Since then, members of the AAPI community have built a deep history at this institution, from the establishment of Okada in 1971 to the founding of several AAPI student organizations as early as the 1980s and 1990s. AAPI Heritage Month is celebrated across the country in May to recognize the accomplishments and history of Asians and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. At Stanford, the month is commemorated annually through various events, such as the annual Asian American Awards Ceremony and Stanford Night Market.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Stanford COVID-19 cases skyrocket to 475

The University reported 251 new student and 224 new faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholar COVID-19 cases for the week of May 23, according to the COVID-19 dashboard. The case count marks a spring quarter record of 475 total cases. Student case counts increased by 49% from the prior week, while...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Patrick Fields knows how to win. But he’s at his dream school for more than football

It was well past midnight when Patrick Fields made it back to the team hotel. Those early morning hours of Dec. 30, after Oklahoma’s season-ending win against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl, should have been time for celebration. Fields stayed up as long as he could, soaking up his last night as a Sooner with his teammates. But he couldn’t stay for long.
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy