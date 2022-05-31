ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer travel plans? Check out the new flights at Shreveport Regional Airport

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Looking to travel this summer? The Shreveport Regional Airport has new options for you.

Mark Crawford, Marketing and Public Relations Manager said, "beginning Thursday we'll have our nonstop flight to Orlando."

The Orlando, Florida nonstop flight will last until mid-August and will be offered twice a week, Sunday and Thursday.

In addition to the Orlando flight, Allegiant will be offering flights to Destin, Florida and Los Angeles, California. These flights will begin Friday, June 3.

"The nonstop flight to Los Angeles starts at $65 one way," said Crawford. The Destin flight is as low as $35 each way.

Flights are not the only new thing to expect from the Shreveport Regional Airport. Crawford said, "we are nearing the completion of a total refurbishment of the front entrance awning so that will be a nice upgrade there."

Along with the front entrance, passengers will be seeing new flooring going down in the concourses and in the airline gate areas

"We are very excited about that," said Crawford.

The airport will also be welcoming a new credit card parking lot later this summer. The lot will alleviate congested parking that is seen in the summer months due to the increase in summer travel.

"This is a first step in improving the parking experience at the airport."

Community Policy