ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Two USS Oklahoma sailors accounted for from Pearl Harbor

By Dpaa Mil
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQTdm_0fwB8EdU00

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently that Navy Seaman 1st Class William Brooks, 19, of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee, and Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Jack A. Breedlove, 19, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who were killed during World War II, have been accounted for.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Brooks and Breedlove were assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft.

The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Brooks and Breedlove.

From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.

In September 1947, tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks.

The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time. The AGRS subsequently buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Brooks.

Between June and November 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis.

To identify Brooks’ and Breedlove’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis.

Brooks’ and Breedlove’s names are recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to their names to indicate they have been accounted for.

Brooks will be buried on July 16, 2022, in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Breedlove will be buried on May 31, 2022, at the Punchbowl.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Iowa Government
Glen Burnie, MD
Government
City
Cumberland Gap, TN
City
Glen Burnie, MD
State
Oklahoma State
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army's Excalibur 'Shaped-Trajectory' Rounds Can Kill Anything

While some of Excalibur’s technical specifics are not yet known, the round is engineered with an advanced ability to change course in flight and maneuver to kill an otherwise unreachable target. Imagine that a mechanized armored unit was approaching uneven terrain and seeking out an enemy that was obscured...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uss Oklahoma#Sailors#Pearl Harbor#Mia Accounting Agency#Dpaa#Navy#Japanese#Halawa#The Pacific Theater#Agrs#Nmcp
Yana Bostongirl

The Horrifying Story of How Hundreds of Sharks Circled the Survivors of the USS Indianapolis

The deadliest mass shart attack in human history occurred in 1945 when the USS Indianapolis, an American warship, was torpedoed and sunk by a Japanese submarine. This disaster is known as the greatest loss of life at sea from a single ship in the history of the US Navy due to the fact that only 316 out of a crew of 1136 sailors managed to survive their horrifying ordeal at sea.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force flight crew punished for stopping C-130 to pick up a motorcycle

Five members of a U.S. Air Force reserve flight crew tasked with tracking hurricanes and other severe weather systems were punished after making an unannounced detour during a C-130 training flight in March to pick up one member’s vintage motorcycle. Members of 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (WRS) “Hurricane Hunters”...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
nextbigfuture.com

US Navy Scraps Single Hull Littoral Combat Ships

The US Navy has scrapped 9 new Littoral Combat ships due to structural hull defect problems and failed anti-submarine systems. The United States Navy is decommissioning nine of its Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship and eliminating the anti-submarine warfare (ASW) missions for the combat vessels. The Navy called to scrap 24 of its vessels as part of a budget proposal and use the savings to modernize the rest of its fleet.
MILITARY
Motorious

1944 WW2 T-34-85 Tank Comes Back From The Grave

This old Russian tank finally starts back up after decades of sitting in a barn. World War II was an extremely innovative time for American artillery and military-grade weaponry production and distribution. This became especially prevalent within the automotive industry as the entire sector was fighting to end one of the worst wars that the Allied forces had ever been involved in. The constant battle of the mid to late 1930s and 1940s to be the most significant technological innovator of the era birthed vehicles such as this tank. Tales of a storied war-riddled past are written all over this tank in the form of aged body marks and dents all over. Let's take a look at this incredible tank from the early 1930s.
MILITARY
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy