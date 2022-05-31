ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Tyrann Mathieu leading by example in Saints homecoming: 'It's been a blast so far'

By Jeff Nowak
 2 days ago

OTAs are voluntary, and many veteran players opt to work out on their own at this point in the offseason.

That could be said for team leaders like Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Demario Davis and a handful of others. But one player who didn't think twice about his attendance was one of the more exciting Saints additions in recent years: Safety Tyrann Mathieu.

The 30-year-old was a full participant in the first set of OTAs and that's likely to continue throughout the offseason programs. He sees it as a vital opportunity to learn his new scheme and get to know his new teammates and coaches as he reacclimates to his home city. One thing he's working on hardest at this point is the new terminology, which is often more difficult to pick up than the scheme itself for a player that's now in his fourth different NFL locker room.

"It doesn’t really matter the situation, I always love being on the football field, I always like to be around my teammates," Mathieu said. "I think coming into a new situation, new teammates, new system, different language, terminology. I just think it’s a benefit for me to get these 3, 4 weeks under my belt before training camp.”

It's a welcome sign for the team, particularly considering the Saints defense is working toward replacing its starting safety group from the past two seasons with the departure of Marcus Williams in free agency and Malcolm Jenkins now retired. Neither Mathieu nor first-year coach Dennis Allen would call the veteran a team leader after 3 days on the practice field, but the ability is clear. Mathieu knows his "personality" will come out more once he's better entrenched in the team structure and culture, and Allen knows he sets an example that he'd want others to follow.

When Mathieu signed, the first thing he said was he fully intended to be in town for the offseason programs -- a decision likely aided by the fact that he's from New Orleans to begin with. Mathieu described his style as leading by example. When others see the work you put in, they'll follow suit.

"I think he’s got those qualities," Allen said. "I can see with the way that he comes and does his job that if people follow that example, I think that’s gonna benefit us.”

Mathieu is expected to form a duo with another signee in Marcus Maye, though the former member of the New York Jets secondary is still working back from an Achilles injury. Maye was on-hand at the first set of practices and doing mental reps off to the side, but Mathieu said the pair have gotten to know each other well thus far, and that will only continue. The Saints made sure to put their lockers right next to each other.

"It’s kind of hard for me to avoid him on a day-to-day basis," Mathieu joked. "But he’s a good guy, man, he’s in great spirits. He’s one of those guys that he’s proven in this league that he can play. He’s a guy that obviously I look forward to.”

The Saints are back in action this week for Round 2 of OTAs, followed by the final set of voluntary practices next week. Then it's a mandatory minicamp in June before the full training camp in July.

Mathieu, a former LSU standout, has enjoyed his return home thus far. He's had a blast seeing the exits he used to take during his time growing up in the area. He's been enjoying being around his family and getting on the field with his new teammates, and he's looking forward to the high expectations placed upon this team from his new fanbase headed into the 2022 season.

“It’s been a blast so far,” he said.

NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
