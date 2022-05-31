ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Gabriel, CA

78-Year-Old California Man Receives High School Diploma

By Logan DeLoye
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ipuxn_0fwB7ns400
Photo: Getty Images

Ted Sams , a 78-year-old man from San Gabriel was very close to graduating high school in 1962, but never got his diploma. According to ABC7 , Sams returned to San Gabriel High School, the same school that he attended nearly 60 years ago, to finally graduate with the class of 2022. The reason as to why Sams did not graduate in 1962 is almost as shocking as the news of his graduation 60 years later.

"When I went back with my grade, they wouldn't give me my diploma because I owed $4.80 for a book and so I just walked away and said forget it," Sams shared with ABC7 .

He was also suspended just five days before his senior year concluded due to missing an important final examination that he had to make up over the Summer. As a recent graduate, Sams told ABC7 that he plans to hang his diploma up on a wall at his house for all to see. He is extremely proud of this accomplishment.

To add even more excitement to the graduation day, when Sams returned to the high school to graduate with the class of 2022, they were able to locate his original diploma from 1962 in an old filing cabinet.

Comments / 2

Related
foxla.com

Schools across SoCal seeing a rise in reported threats following Texas school shooting

LOS ANGELES - Since the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, similar threats have been reported at several Southern California schools. Schools across the country have seen a drastic rise in reported threats. In Los Angeles that includes Baldwin Park High School, Mater Dei, Canyon High, Sierra Vista, Keith McCarthy Academy, Valley Adult School, Hans Christensen Middle School, and Ortega High. Graduations have been canceled, finals moved online... leaving many parents, staff, and students disappointed and worried.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

16-year-old student shot in front of Grant High School in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, Calif. - A 16-year-old student was rushed to the hospital after being shot outside a high school in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the heavy police scene outside Grant High School in Van Nuys. The Los Angeles Police Department says a 16-year-old boy was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
San Gabriel, CA
Local
California Government
San Gabriel, CA
Education
San Gabriel, CA
Government
Local
California Education
NBC Los Angeles

Two SoCal Schools Affected by Threats

Two schools in Southern California are dealing with threats made to their campuses Wednesday morning, forcing one to close and the other to increase security for students, just days before graduation. The person who threatened Sierra Vista High School in Baldwin Park, according to Baldwin Park Police, is a juvenile...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Diploma#Graduation Day#San Gabriel High School#Abc7
KTLA

Help needed to solve 2016 killing of teen as she left church in Lynwood

Authorities and family members are asking the public for help Thursday in their search for whoever fatally shot a 16-year-old girl as she sat in the backseat of her mother’s car in Lynwood several years ago. The shooting took place on Nov. 16, 2016, near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Euclid Avenue as […]
LYNWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Santa Clarita Radio

Mom Starts GoFundMe After Daughter Passes From Fentanyl Overdose

A GoFundMe has been started after a woman died of a fentanyl overdose while grieving the death of her grandmother. Tricia Gilbert started the GoFundMe last Tuesday to help with finances after her daughter, who worked at the Sand Canyon Animal Hospital in Santa Clarita, died of an overdose, according to Gilbert.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Malibu Times

First Monkeypox case reported in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County health officials are reporting what appears to be the first case of monkeypox identified in Los Angeles County. Although the presumptive case is still awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the LACO Department of Public Health made the announcement to alert the public about the disease as […] The post First Monkeypox case reported in Los Angeles County appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beverlypress.com

LAUSD increases security measures

In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho on May 25 announced expanded safety procedures, communications protocols and investments in technology to enhance safety and security on school campuses. “Since Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland and now in Uvalde, Texas,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy