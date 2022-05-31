LPD: Baby found buried in Lubbock backyard, suspect also dead

Lubbock police are investigating after finding the body of a baby buried in a Lubbock backyard Monday and the suspect dead Tuesday.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and Forensic Investigations Unit located the infant’s remains Monday in the 1100 block of North Belmont Avenue while investigating a report of ongoing sexual assault of a different child that police say happened over the course of about five years.

LPD received the initial sexual assault report at 11:25 Monday morning and learned of the baby’s body through the initial course of that investigation. The Metro Unit then took over the investigation and searched the backyard with the Forensic Unit to find the remains, according to police.

The Metro Unit obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in the case, who they have not yet named, for aggravated sexual assault. Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a call to assist EMS personnel in the 5500 block of 111th Street where the suspect was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

