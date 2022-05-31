ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

AAPI MONTH: Richard Lam is keeping the flavor of NYC alive in one of the city's last remaining Chino-Latino restaurants

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RAqxz_0fwB7d2o00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — La Dinastia restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper West Side has a loyal customer base who often return for their famous boneless crackling chicken. The small eatery on 72nd Street has served a mix of Chinese and Peruvian dishes since the 1980s, first opening the space when Chino-Latino fusion restaurants were abundant in New York City.

“Specifically on the Upper West Side, there used to be so many Chino-Latino restaurants,” said Richard Lam, whose father started La Dinastia. “Literally like on almost every corner on Broadway up here from about 72nd Street all the way to 101st Street. It was kind of just already the trend and it was what was hot back then already.”

A native of China, Lam’s father immigrated to Peru as a young adult as his parents had already been there for some time doing business. When Lam’s father arrived in the country, he immersed himself in the culture, learning Spanish, cooking traditional foods and eventually meeting Lam’s mother, a native Peruvian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Tcj9_0fwB7d2o00
Front of La Dinastia restaurant Photo credit Emily Nadal

Lam’s parents were a part of a friend group in Peru in the 1970s who all decided to move to the United States together, some to San Francisco, others to New York City. Lam’s father was one of the New York City migrants, finding work in various Latin restaurants on the Upper West Side when he arrived.

“It would just be like a Puerto Rican-Chinese restaurant or Dominican-Chinese or Cuban-Chinese,” Lam said. “There were so many.”

Along with his knack for food, Lam’s father also enjoyed photography. His favorite thing to take pictures of were storefronts, vowing to one day have his own. That dream came true in 1986 when Lam’s father opened the first La Dinastia location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGAXU_0fwB7d2o00
Place setting at La Dinastia Photo credit Emily Nadal

“This was already a Cuban restaurant,” Lam explained. “So [my dad] was just like “Alright, might as well just make this a Cuban-Chinese restaurant” just like the other restaurants he was working for.”

The blend of cultures on the menu is a favorite of New Yorkers, Lam said. There are only so many places you can go to get Peruvian rotisserie chicken with pork fried rice or chicharron de pollo sin hueso with a side of lo mein.

What makes the remaining Chino-Latino restaurants of New York City so unique is their relationship with one another. Lam explained that there really isn’t a competition between each other, rather, a friendship. The owners of another popular restaurant, Flor De Mayo , are close with Lam’s family, so close that Flor De Mayo recently shared with them their famed Nutcracker recipe, a popular alcoholic beverage the restaurant dreamt up years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgBrA_0fwB7d2o00
Flor de Mayo's nutcracker Photo credit Flor De Mayo via Instagram

“We just got our liquor license just last summer,” Lam said. “But nutcrackers were something that we've just always noticed. We just incorporated the same cocktail menu and so now we just started serving up nutcrackers and everything.”

Both La Dinastia and Flor De Mayo have robust customers with a majority of them returning fans. Throughout the pandemic, the restaurants survived economic hardship through the help of their supportive patrons. Flor De Mayo is debuting a third location this year and Lam is continuing to grow La Dinastia’s offerings, a success story Lam is proud of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10CoL1_0fwB7d2o00
Photo credit La Dinastia

“My father retired seven years ago,” Lam explained. “And my whole purpose was just to continue his legacy, his Chinese heritage and keep this restaurant open.”

Lam’s father’s dream continues to be present in the restaurant. Hanging on the wall of the eatery is one of his favorite storefront photos. The picture’s subject? La Dinastia.

La Dinastia: 145 W 72nd St, New York NY 10023, 212-362-3801

Comments / 0

Related
Gothamist.com

Early Addition: It remains affordable to live in NYC if you share an apartment with a bunch of strangers

Good Thursday morning in New York City, where the Midtownaissance is still happening, with or without office workers. Here's what else is going on:. The New Yorker has a long piece this morning about the 2013 death of a Park Slope boy who was hit by a driver, and the ensuing movement to change New York City's traffic laws to prevent pedestrian deaths.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
paramuspost.com

JERSEY CITY LURES RENTERS FLEEING MANHATTAN’S RISING RENTS, BUT NOT TO THE NEIGHBORHOODS YOU MAY THINK

Jersey City’s West Side Has Become Popular With Former Residents of the Five Boroughs. Evidenced at Upscale, Amenitized Rental Communities Like 3 Acres. JERSEY CITY, NJ – It’s no secret rising New York City rents are putting young professionals in a financial bind and housing decisions up in the air when lease terms near their end. Lease concessions and reduced rents at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 made luxury apartments affordable for the many young singles and couples who opted to remain in New York City amidst its mass shutdowns. As the Manhattan rental market has roared back to life, rents have increased by hundreds of dollars and concessions have been scaled back, pricing many out of their current living situation.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Manhattan, NY
Food & Drinks
Manhattan, NY
Restaurants
City
Peru, NY
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
96.1 The Breeze

Top 10 Safest Places To Live In New York

Plenty of people will be looking at new homes over the weekend and if you are looking for a safe place to raise a family, check out the Top 10 safest towns in New York. CCTV Camera World conducted a study and found the safest cities in America and 10 New York towns landed in the Top 25.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin#Cooking#Chinese Restaurant#Food Drink#Aapi#Chino Latino#Peruvian#Photo#Dominican Chinese#Cuban
bkmag.com

Tweets of the week: ‘Bye bye Key Food’

Every week we at Brooklyn Magazine read the entire internet in order to curate (some of) our favorite tweets from the previous seven days. These are locally sourced, hand-crafted, organically grown, free range nuggets of wisdom and jest for the week ending June 3. This week, a Brooklynite of distinction...
Mike Romano

New Crown Heights restaurant Arden offers regional fare with global flair

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Arden, a new restaurant and bar in Crown Heights, opened up over Memorial Day weekend on the corner of Franklin Avenue and Lincoln Place. The establishment is a product of Scott Dansby and Mark Mata, who first met at the East Village Mermaid Inn in 2012 and formed a bond over creating a restaurant that values great service, a fun, inventive menu and memorable experiences for their guests and staff alike.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Black Enterprise

Krab Queenz Seafood and Daiquiris and Harlem Legend Dapper Dan Presents, Krab Queenz Harlem — The Largest Black Female Owned Seafood Restaurant in New York History

Krab Queenz Seafood and Daiquiris founder and chief executive officer Tonique Clay announces the Franchise’s 8th location with ambassador Dapper Dan and Hello Krab Queenz Harlem. Black serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Tonique Clay is soaring in the food industry with the announcement of her history-making Harlem, N.Y. location. Serving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] NYC Revealed: Why New York Has So Many Rats

New York has long been known as one of the rattiest cities in America with some estimating close to 2 million rodents roam its streets. Both city workers and residents have been waging a never-ending battle against these four-legged fiends. Here is how New York City rats out its rodents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Katie Couric Helps Welcome High-End Hair Salon To New Rochelle

Award-winning journalist Katie Couric was on hand to welcome a new high-end hair salon to a busy Westchester development. Couric was in New Rochelle this week to welcome Hair House to the community as it opened its flagship location in Westchester at 360 Huguenot, a mixed-use residential and retail development in the heart of downtown.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy