ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Gaston County's COVID cases up 29.6%; North Carolina cases surge 21.4%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HnZ43_0fwB7TAQ00

New coronavirus cases leaped in North Carolina in the week ending Sunday, rising 21.4% as 29,137 cases were reported. The previous week had 23,993 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

North Carolina ranked ninth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.3% from the week before, with 702,236 cases reported. With 3.15% of the country's population, North Carolina had 4.15% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 32 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Gaston County reported 460 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 355 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 66,672 cases and 851 deaths.

Within North Carolina, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Hyde County with 648 cases per 100,000 per week; Yancey County with 642; and Wake County with 553. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Wake County, with 6,148 cases; Mecklenburg County, with 3,021 cases; and Guilford County, with 1,697. Weekly case counts rose in 87 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Wake, Forsyth and Cumberland counties.

North Carolina ranked 14th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 84.3% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, North Carolina reported administering another 76,417 vaccine doses, including 23,214 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 79,974 vaccine doses, including 21,125 first doses. In all, North Carolina reported it has administered 16,750,134 total doses.

Across North Carolina, cases fell in 12 counties, with the best declines in Chatham County, with 183 cases from 206 a week earlier; in Caswell County, with 38 cases from 55; and in Durham County, with 1,285 cases from 1,297.

In North Carolina, 17 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 39 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,744,935 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 24,644 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 83,984,644 people have tested positive and 1,004,733 people have died.

North Carolina's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 29.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,576
  • The week before that: 1,452
  • Four weeks ago: 1,137

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 55,952
  • The week before that: 52,036
  • Four weeks ago: 41,964

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 33 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 35 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Toni Koraza

North Carolina to Face Prolonged Food Shortages

Food shortages have been occurring all across the U.S, but how does North Carolina fair in this ordeal?. North Carolina is one of the top 10 hungriest states in the U.S. This insecurity leads to food shortages in homes being prevalent across the state. While NC is a leading producer of agriculture like sweet potatoes, strawberries, pickles, turkeys, and hogs, many families are experiencing a shortage in food.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
State
North Carolina State
Gaston County, NC
Coronavirus
Gaston County, NC
Government
Gaston County, NC
Health
WCNC

State data: One NC county seeing high spread of COVID-19 again, cases climb again

RALEIGH, N.C. — About 5,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in North Carolina, along with a slight increase in hospital admissions. Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) revealed 28,369 cases were reported on June 1. The previous week, nearly 24,000 cases were reported. Additionally, this week saw 734 COVID hospital admissions, up from 643 last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Health And Human Services#Usa Today Network#Johns Hopkins University
thestokesnews.com

Medicaid expansion, medical marijuana pass N.C. Senate on same day

RALEIGH — The effort to expand Medicaid in North Carolina passed a hurdle Wednesday afternoon as the N.C. Senate voted 44 to 2 to pass H.B. 149 Expanding Access to Healthcare. In addition to Medicaid expansion, the bill contains the repeal of some certificate-of-need (or CON) laws and expands practice authority for nurses.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
carolinajournal.com

Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin resigning from office

Martin was first elected to the 34th District in the House in 2004 after defeating incumbent Republican Don Munford. He was scheduled to face off in the November General Election against Republican candidate Ashley Seshul. Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin, D-Wake, is resigning from office effective July 8. The announcement...
POLITICS
Veronica Charnell Media

Update: North Carolinians May Receive a Gas Rebate Check

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. A group of NC Senators in Raleigh want the state to give drivers some cash to spend on fuel. Recently, I wrote an article talking about North Carolina has a $6.2 Billion Surplus. During this time the North Carolina General Assembly was not discussing offering relief to North Carolina drivers. Since then a group of Democratic Senators will like to use a portion of the surplus money to give to NC drivers relief at the pumps.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Charlotte

N.C. Senators pass medical marijuana bill but it doesn’t mean what you think

Medical marijuana is one step closer to legalization in North Carolina. Driving the news: The state Senate gave the green light on a bill that would legalize medical marijuana on Thursday. Yes, but: Now it heads to the House, where members are far less likely to pass it. The bill also has several limitations and could […] The post N.C. Senators pass medical marijuana bill but it doesn’t mean what you think appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL

Could extreme heat trigger power outages in North Carolina?

With a stretch of 90-degree days in central North Carolina, the heat has a lot of people doing their outings in the morning or after the sun goes down. That means more people are staying inside and blasting the air conditioning and fans. But all that can mean a strain on the power grid.
ENVIRONMENT
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina homeowner’s insurance rates set to rise

CHARLOTTE — As gas and grocery prices continue to rise, homeowners can expect another expense to go up too -- homeowner’s insurance. Rate hikes take effect starting Wednesday. It all started last year, when the state’s Rate Bureau proposed an average 24.5% hike. The North Carolina Department of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina Senate to vote on Medicaid expansion

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – Today, the Senate is scheduled to hear NC Health Works, a bill that includes provisions to increase Medicaid eligibility. The below is a statement on behalf of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) ahead of the bill moving to a full floor vote by the Senate.
HEALTH
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

2K+
Followers
888
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy