Gaston County's COVID cases up 29.6%; North Carolina cases surge 21.4%

New coronavirus cases leaped in North Carolina in the week ending Sunday, rising 21.4% as 29,137 cases were reported. The previous week had 23,993 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

North Carolina ranked ninth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.3% from the week before, with 702,236 cases reported. With 3.15% of the country's population, North Carolina had 4.15% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 32 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Gaston County reported 460 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 355 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 66,672 cases and 851 deaths.

Within North Carolina, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Hyde County with 648 cases per 100,000 per week; Yancey County with 642; and Wake County with 553. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Wake County, with 6,148 cases; Mecklenburg County, with 3,021 cases; and Guilford County, with 1,697. Weekly case counts rose in 87 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Wake, Forsyth and Cumberland counties.

North Carolina ranked 14th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 84.3% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, North Carolina reported administering another 76,417 vaccine doses, including 23,214 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 79,974 vaccine doses, including 21,125 first doses. In all, North Carolina reported it has administered 16,750,134 total doses.

Across North Carolina, cases fell in 12 counties, with the best declines in Chatham County, with 183 cases from 206 a week earlier; in Caswell County, with 38 cases from 55; and in Durham County, with 1,285 cases from 1,297.

In North Carolina, 17 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 39 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,744,935 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 24,644 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 83,984,644 people have tested positive and 1,004,733 people have died.

North Carolina's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 29.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,576

The week before that: 1,452

Four weeks ago: 1,137

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 55,952

The week before that: 52,036

Four weeks ago: 41,964

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 33 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 35 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.