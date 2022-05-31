ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Woman shot in face at a pool party in SW Houston, HPD says

 2 days ago

A woman was hospitalized after she was shot in the face during an argument at a pool party in southwest Houston, police said.

Rashawn Isiah Williams, 21, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member in connection with the incident, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 9000 block of Lakes at 610 Drive. Raven Mkhatshwa, 20, and Williams, got into a verbal argument. Williams then shot Mkhatshwa one time in the face, police said.

Mkhatshwa was taken to a hospital for surgery and is expected to survive her injuries, authorities said.

When officials arrived on scene Williams was still there. They secured the firearm, detained him, and took him into custody.

Police said witnesses at the scene backed up Mkhatshwa's story.

HPD Family Violence Unit is doing a follow up investigation.

Officials said neither Williams or Mkhatshwa live at the location where the shooting happened. They were only there for the pool party.

G. JeanettaG.
2d ago

SMH,,, that's y I don't go 2 any of those pool or house parties.. bcuz they always get out of control n some way..

