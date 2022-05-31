ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Val Demings Officially Seeking Senator Marco Rubio's Job

By Larry Spilman
 3 days ago

Orlando Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings officially filed qualifying paperwork Tuesday in Tallahassee to run for the U.S. Senate. Demings is trying to unseat two-term Republican Senator Marco Rubio, saying Rubio is wrong on two current hot-button issues- abortion and gun control.

"It's not a popularity contest- it's not about my next position," Demings said. "It's about doing the right thing. Having the courage to make tough decisions."

Demings has represented the Orlando area in the U.S. House since 2017. Before that she was the Orlando police chief.

Senator Rubio released a statement saying, 'Val Demings is on the wrong side of every issue that affects the day to day lives of Floridians. Demings went to Washington and immediately catered to the liberal elite instead of getting things done for Florida.'

Image courtesy Getty

thewestsidegazette.com

Demings takes fight to Rubio, blasts him as “do nothing”

MIAMI — Congresswoman Val Demings came out swinging against US Senator Marco Rubio igniting crowds at a series of South Florida rallies. At the Little Haiti Cultural Center, the former Orlando police chief talked about the failure of Republicans like Rubio to protect and serve. Demings pointed to the massacre of 19 Texas elementary school children as a consequence of the Senate Republicans blocking legislation dealing with the disturbing waves of gun violence.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Rep. Val Demings officially files to run against Sen. Marco Rubio

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Rep. Val Demings, who has served as a Democratic congresswoman for part of Orlando since 2017, is officially looking for a higher office. Demings formally filed to run for U.S. Senate Tuesday in Tallahassee. “Only in America can the daughter of a maid and janitor have...
ORLANDO, FL
WMBB

DeSantis signs budget, vetoes $3.13 billion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — Pointing to a need to further brace the state against a potential recession, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued $3.13 billion in vetoes Thursday as he signed a record $109.9 billion budget for the fiscal year that will begin July 1. Among the large vetoes were $650 million for […]
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Rep. Val Demings officially files to run for U.S. Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Tuesday, Rep. Val Demings officially filed to run for U.S. Senate in an effort to unseat Sen. Marco Rubio. The former Orlando police chief announced her candidacy around 10:30 a.m. in Tallahassee. Demings spoke to supporters and expressed outrage at what she views as a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor Betty Reed

Reed became known as a fierce advocate for education, children and mothers during her life. Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags at half-staff Wednesday to honor longtime Tampa legislator and community advocate Betty Reed, who died May 20 at 81 years old. In a memorandum sent to Tampa Mayor Jane...
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

It happens an average of four times a day in Florida

You almost never hear about it. That’s so vague you likely have no clue what I’m talking about. But what I’m referencing is something that’s a hot button political argument in the gun control debate in Congress right now. Risk protection, or red flag laws. Added as part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Highschool Safety Act, gun control measures, an average of four orders per day have been carried out in Florida. And the fact that you don’t hear about it, and don’t think about it, tells you it’s likely been effective. Effective for removing firearms from those who pose a credible risk to others, effective from the perspective of those who’ve been worried about overreach with use of the orders. The saying that no news is good news happens to apply in this case. That's instructive because it’s also one of two reforms looking increasingly likely to pass in Congress. The other, universal background checks for those purchasing a gun – meaning there would no longer be an exception for private sale transactions. And these are reforms that are nearly universally desired. Multiple polls show 89% of Americans are in favor of universal background checks. Well over 80% of Americans are in favor of risk protection orders as well. With numbers that high, you must have majorities of those of all political stripes, and that’s exactly what we see in polling. These realities make it much likelier that there will be federal gun control measures passed this time around and Florida’s example shows that pragmatism in public policy can work.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Local COVID Update: Leon Co. cases tripled in the last month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - COVID cases are climbing. Numbers in Leon County are the highest they’ve been in about three months, more than tripling in the last month, according to data from the CDC. This follows national trends, which show the U.S. is averaging more than 100,000 new cases...
LEON COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Contractors challenge new Florida insurance law

TALLAHASSEE - Less than a week after Florida lawmakers rushed to make property-insurance changes, a contractors group Tuesday filed a constitutional challenge that targets a new restriction on attorney fees in lawsuits against insurance companies. The Restoration Association of Florida and Air Quality Assessors, LLC, an Orlando firm that does work such as mold testing and leak detection, filed the lawsuit in Leon County circuit court. It came after lawmakers last week passed a measure (SB 2-D) to try to bolster a troubled property-insurance market that has led to homeowners losing coverage and seeing spiraling premiums. Lawmakers gave final approval...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

With Jimbo Jackson’s death, Gov. DeSantis and Leon voters will have say in new Commissioner

DeSantis could have the first say, but voters will decide a long-term replacement this fall. With the death of Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson on Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis could appoint an interim member to the Board of County Commissioners. Meanwhile, the Leon County Supervisor of Elections is accepting paperwork from candidates who wish to run for the seat this year.
LEON COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Report slams Gainesville VA hospital

An Army veteran died after he was rushed to the Malcolm Randall Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida. A report stated that staff put bureaucracy ahead of a comatose veteran's medical needs.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

From the superintendent’s desk

Before all else, please join me in a collective hug and heartfelt congratulations to our Class of 2022 graduates and their families. All the hard work has paid off, and I am committed to supporting their future paths in any way I can. To our future graduating classes and their...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Former State Attorney and Gainesville Attorney lose their law licenses

The Florida Bar announced today, May 31st, that the Florida Supreme Court has disciplined 19 attorneys. A Florida Bar contact, Leslie Smith, said nine were suspended, six had their licenses revoked, three were disbarred, and one was reprimanded. A Gainesville Attorney, Michael Meadors, was on the list Smith said, and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
