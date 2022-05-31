Val Demings Officially Seeking Senator Marco Rubio's Job

Orlando Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings officially filed qualifying paperwork Tuesday in Tallahassee to run for the U.S. Senate. Demings is trying to unseat two-term Republican Senator Marco Rubio, saying Rubio is wrong on two current hot-button issues- abortion and gun control.

"It's not a popularity contest- it's not about my next position," Demings said. "It's about doing the right thing. Having the courage to make tough decisions."

Demings has represented the Orlando area in the U.S. House since 2017. Before that she was the Orlando police chief.

Senator Rubio released a statement saying, 'Val Demings is on the wrong side of every issue that affects the day to day lives of Floridians. Demings went to Washington and immediately catered to the liberal elite instead of getting things done for Florida.'

