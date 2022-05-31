ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Coloradoan

Northern Colorado drug ring exposed after deputies uncover drugs' unique path into jail

By Miles Blumhardt, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEI0y_0fwB4wba00

A Northern Colorado drug trafficking organization was dismantled, law enforcement said after discovering the uniquely deceptive ways it was able to get drugs into the Larimer County Jail.

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force on Friday arrested 12 people on suspicion of multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including nine inmates and three other people accused of introducing drugs into the jail through U.S. Postal Service mail.

A Larimer County Jail deputy's observations of inmates led to an investigation by the task force that discovered fentanyl, methamphetamine and the opioid Suboxone strips in mail sent to inmates, according to a sheriff's office news release Tuesday afternoon.

The arrest and search warrants assert the drugs were being introduced through paper soaked in narcotics and via ink written on the letters, or were hidden in the seams of commercially available envelopes.

Jail inmates would then distribute the drugs to other inmates, according to the task force.

"This will make a significant impact on narcotics coming into the jail,'' said sheriff's office Lt. Ian Stewart, commander of the drug task force. "It's the same drug trafficking organization that we see on the outside of the jail that had a connection inside the jail.''

During Friday's search of the living quarters of jail inmates, contraband, including suspected drugs, were found, according to the sheriff's office.

Inmate education: Larimer County jail expands educational opportunities

Stewart said jail staff at the end of 2021 began detecting an increase in drugs introduced into the jail that were not being detected by usual methods, such as body searches and screening and random canine searches.

A jail deputy became suspicious of the behavior of some inmates at that time. He believed activity involving an inmate’s incoming mail, phone calls and text messages via the inmate's electronic tablet contained coded language about drugs, including how to send them to inmates in jail and how inmates would pay those on the outside for the drugs.

In March, the deputy intercepted a letter mailed to an inmate and the paper tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. Jail staff contacted the drug task force in April and “Operation Arts and Crafts” was initiated.

Stewart said introducing drugs into correctional facilities via paper soaked in narcotics and ink infused with narcotics are some of the emerging methods of distribution into jails. He said new testing techniques at the jail allow staff to more quickly identify drugs coming into the jail via these methods.

"Any drugs entering a jail is a concern, but this group was introducing enough drugs to make us very concerned,'' Stewart said. "It's a safety concern not only for staff but for other inmates.''

No jail staff were accused in the case, Stewart said.

He said the the task force has not been able to make a connection between the drugs' introduction and a drug overdose at the jail. Jail staff already this year have administered seven does of Narcan, a nasal spray used to treat overdoses in an emergency, according to the sheriff's office.

More changes at the jail: Larimer County Jail deputies to start wearing body cameras

Previous Coloradoan reporting said the sheriff's office estimates there were about 55 drug overdose deaths last year across Larimer County based on calls responded to by the drug task force. Investigators seized 10,066 fentanyl pills in 2019, but that dramatically increased to 155,738 fentanyl pills seized in 2021.

The bust prompted the jail to change how inmates can receive mail, including letters, pictures and drawings. Starting Wednesday, those items will be digitally scanned and delivered to inmates via tablets.

"I believe the result of this investigation and the new charges incurred by those involved will deter future attempts to traffic narcotics in the jail,'' jail division commander Cpt. Bobby Moll said. "Our jail deputies and the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force did an outstanding job to dismantle this drug trafficking organization.''

In addition to inmates being charged, the investigation allowed the drug task force to execute a search warrant Friday for a home in the 400 block of East 57th Street, Loveland, in unincorporated Larimer County. There, two individuals were arrested and evidence seized.

A third person was arrested Saturday in a vehicle in the 900 block of West Horsetooth Road in Fort Collins.

The sheriff's office said it is looking for multiple other individuals believed to be involved in the distribution ring.

From USA TODAY: Treatment or enforcement? Record fentanyl deaths spark new debate over war on drugs

Reporter Miles Blumhardt looks for stories that impact your life. Be it news, outdoors, sports — you name it, he wants to report it. Have a story idea? Contact him at milesblumhardt@coloradoan.com or on Twitter @MilesBlumhardt. Support his work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Northern Colorado drug ring exposed after deputies uncover drugs' unique path into jail

Comments / 0

Related
1310kfka.com

2 Fort Collins men plead guilty in 2021 drug bust

Two Fort Collins men arrested in connection with large-scale drug busts last year have pleaded guilty. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Ramon Sepulveda admitted to two drug felony charges and had seven others dropped. He was sentenced on the spot to 20 years in prison. A second man, Allan Mears, also entered his plea in two separate cases-one a drug case and another a racketeering and drug case; he’ll be sentenced later next month. At the time the duo was arrested, so were seven others. Three men from Loveland have already pleaded guilty in the case. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Special Delivery: Larimer County Jail Foils Alleged Drug Ring After Narcotics Found Hidden In Mail

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – In what investigators are calling a “likely first of its kind” operation, 12 northern Coloradans have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling narcotics into the Larimer County Jail through the U.S. Postal Service. Investigators say 12 people, most of whom were already in jail on unrelated charges prior to the drug ring investigation, were able to sneak narcotics into the jail with mail. Some of the drugs were allegedly infused into the ink used in the cards. (credit: CBS) Investigators with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force started their investigation after receiving...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Westword

Carley Jackson Is Second Colorado Law Enforcer Busted in Two Days

More Colorado police officers and deputies are being booked into their own jails. On May 31, Fort Collins Police Services announced that Officer Valeri Pedraza had been placed on administrative leave following two busts in the preceding two days — the first on a domestic-violence charge, the second for allegedly violating a protection order. On June 1, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office revealed that one of its own had been fitted for cuffs: Deputy Carley Jackson, who faces five criminal counts, including bribery and official misconduct. She's accused of giving a lighter to an inmate in the hopes that he wouldn't tell authorities about flirtatious note-passing between them. Turns out that she already had a significant other — a different prisoner she'd met in jail.
CBS Denver

12 Charged After Drug-Infused Paper, Ink, Envelopes Detected In Larimer Inmates’ Mail

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Nine male inmates and three female accomplices have been charged following the takedown of a drug trafficking organization that provided illicit drugs to inmates through their incoming mail. Investigators discovered paper soaked in narcotics, ink on the paper infused with narcotics, and narcotics hidden in the seams of commercially available envelopes, authorities stated in a joint press release. Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Suboxone strips were found in the mail sent to various inmates. More arrests are expected. “Operation Arts and Crafts” was initiated at the Larimer County Jail in March after the surface of one inmate’s envelope tested positive for...
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Northern Colorado#Drug Distribution#Prison#Law Enforcement#U S Postal Service#Suboxone
CBS Denver

Suspect Dead After Shooting Involving Larimer County Deputies Following Second Attempt To Serve Warrants

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man died at the hospital after an officer-involved shooting with Larimer County deputies Wednesday night following an attempt by them to arrest him on two felony warrants. According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office press release, it wasn’t until the second attempt of the day deputies were able to make contact with the suspect, whose name was not available in the release.(credit: CBS) Deputies originally responded to a call from Colorado Parole to get the suspect. They began watching a home in the 3900 block of Chinook Lane around 4:45 p.m. in an unincorporated area of...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Drug trafficking organization with prison pipeline shuttered

A drug trafficking organization with a pipeline into the local prison has been shut down. The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force arrested a dozen people Friday on a host of drug counts. They said nine of those arrested were inmates at the Larimer County Jail who worked with three people – on the outside, who were also arrested – to smuggle drugs into the jail through snail mail. The sheriff’s office said a jail deputy found fentanyl and meth in mail sent to inmates. Deputies said the paper was soaked in narcotics and ink or was hidden in the seams of envelopes. No jail deputies were implicated in the case.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Driver in fatal crash, police chase facing possible murder charge

The woman accused of causing a fatal crash on South Boulder Road, stealing a vehicle and then leading police on a chase through Boulder is facing a possible murder charge. Amanda Garcia, 34, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder – extreme indifference, vehicular homicide- reckless, vehicular homicide – DUI, vehicular assault – reckless, vehicular assault – DUI, first-degree assault, leaving the scene of fatal crash, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding, according to Boulder County Jail records.
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

Wanted man killed in police-involved shooting identified

A wanted man who was shot and killed by Larimer County deputies in Weld County has been identified. He is 53-year-old Douglas Weishaupl of Loveland Weishaupl died following an altercation near Mead. Deputies said Weishaupl fired several rounds at Larimer County deputies while trying to elude them before he was shot and killed on foot. Police say he was wanted in connection with several cases in Larimer and Jefferson counties ranging from aggravated motor vehicle theft to drug counts. The police-involved shooting remains under investigation.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Fort Collins Police Officer Valeri Pedraza Arrested Twice In Two Days

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police Services says one of its officers was arrested twice over Memorial Day weekend in connection to allegations of domestic violence. FCPS Officer Valeri Pedraza, 31, was initially arrested on May 29 after being accused of third degree assault resulting in minor injuries. Deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigated the initial call and charged Pedraza with domestic violence due to her alleged connection with the victim. When an individual is arrested on charges involving domestic violence in Larimer County the court automatically issues protection orders to limit contact with the victim(s). According to...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Westword

Colorado Concealed Carry: How Many of Your Neighbors Are Packing Heat

The 2021 annual report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, released this week, is largely promotional, with page after page festooned with photos of happy, smiling law enforcement officers greeting children, petting dogs and so on. But it does include some specific data on a topic that frequently gets treated in a general way: the increasing demand for permits allowing residents to carry a concealed firearm.
COLORADO STATE
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy