Pueblo, CO

Pueblo man identified as victim in Sunday fatal crash

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter has released the name of a man killed when he was ejected from his car in a wreck on Interstate 25 Sunday evening.

"Nickalas Smith, 46, of Pueblo died as a result of injuries sustained in a one vehicle crash," Cotter said Monday in a tweet. "He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Coroner's office. An autopsy is scheduled."

Smith was driving southbound on I-25 Sunday afternoon when his 2007 Cadillac Escalade left the road at mile marker 113, between Pueblo and Fountain, on the left side of the highway, and went onto the grass median, Colorado State Trooper Josh Lewis said.

The vehicle went airborne, rolled twice, and Smith was ejected from it. The incident is still under investigation, but speed is being "looked at as a possible contributing factor," said Lewis.

No other parties or vehicles were involved in the wreck, Lewis said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw Smith's Cadillac prior to it is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol dispatch at 719-544-2424.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

