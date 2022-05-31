ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

WCWS predictions: Experts pick every Women's College World Series game and NCAA softball champion

By USA TODAY Sports Network
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MKTaZ_0fwB4hbv00

The Women's College World Series gets under way Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Eight teams, led by the top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners, will play a double-elimination tournament to determine two finalists, who will play a best-of-three series to determine the NCAA champion.

Experts from the USA TODAY Sports Network have predicted how the bracket will play out and who will win it all. Here are their picks.

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman

Game 1: UCLA 4, Texas 2

Game 2: Oklahoma 9, Northwestern 0

Game 3: Florida 5, Oregon State 3

Game 4: Oklahoma State 5, Arizona 1

Game 5: Texas 3, Northwestern 2

Game 6: Arizona 5, Oregon State 3

Game 7: Oklahoma 6, UCLA 5

Game 8: Florida 7, Oklahoma State 6

Game 9: Oklahoma State 8, Texas 4

Game 10: UCLA 5, Arizona 4

Game 11: Oklahoma 7, Oklahoma State 5

Game 12: No game

Game 13: UCLA 5, Florida 4

Game 14: Florida 7, UCLA 3

Championship series

Game 1: Oklahoma 8, Florida 1

Game 2: Florida 4, Oklahoma 3

Game 3: Oklahoma 7, Florida 2

Why Oklahoma will win: The Sooners have by far the deepest lineup in the field, so should be able to post runs on whoever they face. Oklahoma also is getting dominant pitching performances from Hope Trautwein and Nicole May, plus it's hard to imagine freshman sensation Jordy Bahl not returning to the circle after missing most of the last month.

Brett Greenberg, The Tuscaloosa News

Game 1: Texas 6, UCLA 3

Game 2: Oklahoma 10, Northwestern 0

Game 3: Florida 7, Oregon State 4

Game 4: Arizona 3, Oklahoma State 2

Game 5: UCLA 5, Northwestern 3

Game 6: Oklahoma State 7, Oregon State 5

Game 7: Oklahoma 8, Texas 1

Game 8: Florida 4, Arizona 3

Game 9: UCLA 4, Arizona 2

Game 10: Oklahoma State 8, Texas 6

Game 11: Oklahoma 10, UCLA 2

Game 13: Oklahoma State 5, Florida 4

Game 14: Oklahoma State 7, Florida 5

Championship series

Game 1: Oklahoma 4, Oklahoma State 2

Game 2: Oklahoma 10, Oklahoma State 2

Why Oklahoma will win: Patty Gasso said she feels the best she has about the Sooners right now and after a two-loss regular season, that’s a scary statement. Oklahoma goes back-to-back and returns the favor on the Cowgirls after the Big 12 tournament loss.

Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel

Game 1: UCLA 2, Texas 4

Game 2: Oklahoma 8, Northwestern 1

Game 3: Florida 7, Oregon State 3

Game 4: Oklahoma State 6, Arizona 7

Game 5: UCLA 6, Northwestern 4

Game 6: Oregon State 0, Oklahoma State 3

Game 7: Texas 2, Oklahoma 6

Game 8: Florida 4, Arizona 2

Game 9: UCLA 3, Arizona 1

Game 10: Oklahoma State 4, Texas 5

Game 11: Oklahoma 5, UCLA 3

Game 13: Florida 2, Texas 4

Championship series

Game 1: Texas 5, Oklahoma 3

Game 2: Oklahoma 8, Texas 1

Game 3: Oklahoma 7, Texas 2

Why Oklahoma will win: Oklahoma was the clear No. 1 team in the country all season, and the Sooners have continued to prove that through the tournament. Their talent and experience will carry them through Oklahoma City, and I think OU has what it takes to win it all back-to-back.

Ainslie Lee, Gainesville Sun

Game 1: Texas 4, UCLA 2

Game 2: Oklahoma 6, Northwestern 1

Game 3: Florida 5, Oregon State 2

Game 4: Oklahoma State 3, Arizona 0

Game 5: UCLA 5, Northwestern 2

Game 6: Arizona 4, Oregon State 1

Game 7: Oklahoma 7, Texas 2

Game 8: Oklahoma State 4, Florida 2

Game 9: Florida 8, UCLA 4

Game 10: Texas 6, Arizona 3

Game 11: Oklahoma 6, Florida 2

Game 12: Texas 4, Oklahoma State 3

Game 14: Oklahoma State 6, Texas 1

Championship series

Game 1: Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 2

Game 2: Oklahoma 5, Oklahoma State 0

Why Oklahoma will win: What a spectacle it’ll be for the state of Oklahoma as the Sooners of Norman and the Cowgirls of Stillwater meet in Oklahoma City for an all-state national championship showdown. However, thanks to the precision of Jordy Bahl and the power of Jocelyn Alo and Co., to no one’s surprise, the Oklahoma Sooners will reign supreme and capture their sixth national title.

Christina Long, Southwest Times Record

Game 1: UCLA 6, Texas 3

Game 2: Oklahoma 8, Northwestern 3

Game 3: Florida 5, Oregon State 4

Game 4: Arizona 6, Oklahoma State 5

Game 5: Northwestern 5, Texas 4

Game 6: Oklahoma State 7, Oregon State 5

Game 7: Oklahoma 5, UCLA 3

Game 8: Florida 6, Arizona 4

Game 9: Arizona 6, Northwestern 4

Game 10: UCLA 7, Oklahoma State 3

Game 11: Oklahoma 8, Arizona 4

Game 12: UCLA 6, Florida 3

Game 13: UCLA 5, Florida 2

Championship series

Game 1: Oklahoma 5, UCLA 4

Game 2: UCLA 3, Oklahoma 2

Game 3: Oklahoma 4, UCLA 2

Why Oklahoma will win: The Sooners’ combination of multiple elite pitchers and clutch offense will carry them to the championship series. UCLA’s pitching will get them one win, but Oklahoma’s powerful hitting will win it the title.

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman

Game 1: UCLA 4, Texas 1

Game 2: Oklahoma 11, Northwestern 0

Game 3: Oregon State 5, Florida 4

Game 4: Oklahoma State 3, Arizona 0

Game 5: Northwestern 6, Texas 4

Game 6: Arizona 9, Oregon State 3

Game 7: Oklahoma 4, UCLA 1

Game 8: Florida 4, Oklahoma State 2

Game 9: Oklahoma State 6, Northwestern 2

Game 10: UCLA 5, Arizona 2

Game 11: Oklahoma State 4, Oklahoma 3

Game 12: Oklahoma 5, Oklahoma State 2

Game 13: UCLA 6, Florida 3

Game 14: UCLA 3, Florida 2

Championship series

Game 1: Oklahoma 3, UCLA 2

Game 2: Oklahoma 7, UCLA 0

Why Oklahoma will win: The Sooners are doing historic things with their dominance of the sport the last two seasons. With freshman phenom Jordy Bahl rested and healthy for the WCWS to lead a deep pitching staff, plus the most potent lineup in the game, the Sooners will rise to the top once again.

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Hey, NCAA: It’s Unfair Oklahoma Softball Gets Home Field Advantage Every WCWS

I’ve got a bone to pick with the NCAA, and it lies in Oklahoma City. That’s where the Women’s College World Series is played every year in USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, and quite frankly it simply isn’t fair. It isn’t fair that the Oklahoma Sooners — who, by the way have been one of the greatest teams of all time this year — get to waltz some 30 minutes up the road into what’s essentially become OU’s second softball stadium to play in front of a home crowd every year. They’ll do that once again this year when the tournament opens play on Thursday.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Florida State
City
Stillwater, OK
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Arizona State
Oklahoma City, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Oklahoma, Texas Reportedly Participating In SEC Schedule Decisions

Oklahoma and Texas won't join the SEC until 2025, but the Big 12 programs are reportedly involved in conversations with their future conference. According to Matt Hayes of Saturday Down South, the two schools are partaking in "lengthy discussions" related to the SEC's scheduling. Those talks include settling on a number of in-conference games per season, possibly rotating opponents, and deciding whether to scrap divisions.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Gasso
FanSided

Alabama Football: $13M NIL dollars for a roster a good deal

Alabama Football and Nick Saban not only have to be concerned about NIL deals being used for recruits. Each season’s roster of enrolled players is at risk of being poached if the High Tide Traditions collective can’t match competing dollars from teams chasing transfers. Assuming Ohio State’s Ryan...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Ace Jordy Bahl to Make Postseason Debut in WCWS

During media availability on Wednesday ahead of the Women’s College World Series, head softball coach Patty Gasso made an announcement that Sooner softball fans have been waiting on for around three weeks. When asked about Jordy Bahl’s status entering the WCWS, Gasso had good news regarding Oklahoma’s freshman phenom....
NORMAN, OK
AL.com

Alabama proposes change to SEC transfer rules; will it pass?

The SEC is considering a change to its transfer rules this week at its annual spring meetings in Destin, Florida that would allow players greater freedom to move to another school within the conference. The change, which was proposed by the University of Alabama, would push the SEC’s intra-conference transfer...
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Softball#Ncaa Champion#Usa Softball#Wcws#Oklahoma Sooners#Ucla 4#Texas 2 Game 2#Oklahoma 9#Northwestern 0 Game 3#Oregon State 3 Game 4#Texas 3#Northwestern 2 Game 6#Oregon State 3 Game 7#Oklahoma State 6 Game 9#Oklahoma State 8#Arizona 4 Game 11#Oklahoma State 5 Game 12#Ucla 5#Florida 4 Game
107.3 PopCrush

Three Restaurants All Claims To Be Oklahoma’s Oldest

Since we're technically on a kick of "oldest" things in Oklahoma today, it's only fair we talk about restaurants in the Sooner State. Keep in mind, as Oklahoma is young in terms of statehood, we don't have the rich history of New England and its 300-plus-year-old restaurants... but on the bright side, there are some old restaurants and eateries here, three of which all claim to be the oldest.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
newsakmi.com

How Two Queer-Owned Restaurant Groups Are Thriving in Oklahoma

A decade ago, Oklahoma City’s queer scene consisted of a few gay bars and longstanding gay institution Hotel Habana (since renamed the District) squeezed into the 39th Street Entertainment District. Then 84 Hospitality and Humankind Hospitality, two of Oklahoma City’s most prolific restaurant groups that just so happen to be queer-owned, went on expansive tears across OKC. While the city’s LGBTQ community hasn’t yet achieved the national recognition of loud-and-proud hubs like the Mission in San Francisco or Chicago’s Northalsted, these two groups have quickly grown into local powerhouses — and their rise could offer a blueprint for building queer restaurant communities elsewhere.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Looking at rainfall totals after this week's storms in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has seen a lot of rain over the last few days, as some areas saw flooding Wednesday morning. KOCO 5 is gathering data about this week's storms. While the rainfall totals Wednesday were impressive, some places saw too much rain. The greatest rainfall totals were west along Interstate 40...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy