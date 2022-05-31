ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix police identify man killed at house party near 59th Avenue, Thomas Road

By Adam Terro, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

Phoenix police have identified the man who died after a shooting at a house party on Sunday.

The shooting, which took place around 3:30 a.m. near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road, left five others injured.

According to Sgt. Vincent Cole with the Phoenix Police Department, officers found 18-year-old Luis Torres with gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene.

Torres was taken to a hospital where he died due to his injuries.

The five others injured during the shooting include another 18-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and two 16-year-old boys, according to Phoenix police. The identities of the five injured have not been released.

According to Cole, the shooting began after uninvited guests showed up to the house party and were asked to leave.

The investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.

Reach breaking news reporter Adam Terro at adam.terro@arizonarepublic.com .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police identify man killed at house party near 59th Avenue, Thomas Road

