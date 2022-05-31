ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

59-year-old man dies after being found unresponsive on Mount Lemmon trail

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVEA3_0fwB4SJu00

A 59-year-old man died after being found unresponsive Monday at Mount Lemmon.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, a group of hikers found the man unresponsive on a trail near Rice Peak and called 911.

Authorities responded and pronounced him dead. He was airlifted out of the area.

The man was identified as James Gregory Kahlstorf.

There were no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances found, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

