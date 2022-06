THE MAURY REGIONAL HEALTH CARE FOUNDATION WILL HOST THE 2022 TONY STARKS MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, AT GRAYMERE COUNTRY CLUB IN COLUMBIA. THE TOURNAMENT IS A FOUR-PLAYER SCRAMBLE WITH UP TO 54 TEAMS THAT ARE DIVIDED INTO MORNING AND AFTERNOON TEE TIMES. THIS ANNUAL EVENT IS NAMED IN MEMORY OF TONY STARKS, A FORMER MANAGER AT MAURY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER WHO LOST HIS BATTLE WITH CANCER IN 2000. PROCEEDS FROM THE GOLF TOURNAMENT ALLOW THE FOUNDATION TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE IN THE FORM OF COMMUNITY HEALTH INITIATIVES, CANCER PROGRAMS, TRANSPORTATION AND MEDICATION ASSISTANCE AND MORE.

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO