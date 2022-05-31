Slaney wins late model race at Antioch Speedway, Crowell, Ryland, Freethy other winners

COVID be damned, welcome to peak season for music festival rats. I’m one of them and have attended scores of festivals around the world. But I’ve never done “the camping thing,” and it was time for that to change. After all, like so many others during the pandemic, and inspired by the much hash-tagged romantic scenic pictures from others that filled our Instagram feeds, we bought a Mercedes Sprinter van (complete with a kitchenette, bathroom, full bed) to find some time to exit the bubble of our homes. So my wife, Luisa, and I scored some tickets to the BottleRock Festival in the heart of Napa, California, and wine country, packed up our van and drove up from San Diego for the 500-mile journey. No expensive flights or hotel rooms this time. Just anticipating the much-heralded van life that we read so much about.

