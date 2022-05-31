ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oil and Gas prices effective May 31, 2022

By Staff reports
 3 days ago
Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 5 p.m. EST Tuesday.

Natural Gas —$8.28 per MMBtu

Today's AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $4.157; Mid-grade: $4.464; Premium: $4.689; Diesel: $5.057

Yesterday – Regular: $4.146; Mid-grade: $4.449; Premium: $4.679; Diesel: $5.050

Year ago - Regular: $2.725; Mid-grade: $2.985; Premium: $3.226; Diesel: $2.932

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Tuesday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$111.

Oklahoma Sour

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted May 9

COMPLETION

Garvin: CPRP Services LLC; Prairie No. 0404 33-28 3WXH Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 (BHL) of 28-04N-04W; TD 19,010.

INTENT TO DRILL

Alfalfa: Trans Pacific Oil Corp.; Williams A No. 1-33 Well; C NE1/4 NE1/4 of 33-29N-12W; TD 5,600.

Carter: Continental Resources Inc.; Houston No. 1-5-32XHM Well; N1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 32-01N-03W; TD 15,858.

Creek: Mid-Con Energy Operating LLC; Ellen Charles No. 8 Well; W1/2 NE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 of 25-15N-07E; TD 3,795.

Custer: Continental Resources Inc.; Kaiser Vaugh No. 2-35-2-11XHM Well; All (Multi) of 02-14N-14W; TD 28,470.

SOURCE Enverus

