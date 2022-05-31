ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, TN

City of Lawrenceburg Parks and Rec Annual Youth Fishing Derby

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT WILL BE OFFERING THE ANNUAL BOBBY BREWER YOUTH FISHING DERBY AGAIN FRIDAY, JUNE 10TH. THIS YEAR WE WILL...

radio7media.com

Lewis County Applies for Dog Park Dash Grant

LEWIS COUNTY GOVERNMENT RECENTLY APPLIED FOR A 2022 BOYD FOUNDATION DOG PARK DASH GRANT AND IS SEEKING THE COMMUNITIES HELP. RESIDENTS CAN POST PICTURES ON SOCIAL MEDIA THE #DOGPARKDASH2022 #DPD2022 OR TAG THE ACCOUNT @DOGPARKDASH. NOMINATIONS CAN ALSO NOMINATE LEWIS COUNTY AT DOG PARK DASH DOT COM FORWARD SLASH APPLY. WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN JULY. EACH YEAR THE BOYD FOUNDATION AWARDS GRANTS ACROSS THE STATE WITH THE INTENTION TO MAKE TENNESSEE THE MOST PET FRIENDLY STATE IN AMERICA. THE CITIES OF LAWRENCEBURG, COLUMBIA, PULASK, SPRING HILL AND ARDMORE HAVE ALL BEEN PAST WINNERS.
LEWIS COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

4th Annual Muscle Shoals Police Camp Cops

THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT 4TH ANNUAL CAMP COPS WILL BE HELD THRUSDAY JULY 14TH . REGISTRATION IS OPEN FOR 40 KIDS AGE 8 TO 12 AND THE COST IS FREE. THE CAMP WILL BE 9 AM TO 3 PM. REGISTRATION ENDS JUNE 20TH.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
Nashville Parent

Donut Deals for National Donut Day 2022

Here are some of the outlets that are offering yummy treats in honor of National Donut Day. In some cases, purchases are required to snag that free donut — so keep reading for details!. Duck Donuts (Brentwood) Duck Donuts will be offering guests a free cinnamon sugar doughnut. The...
MURFREESBORO, TN
radionwtn.com

Ribbon-Cutting Dedicates New Downtown Paris Mural

Paris, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand this morning for the ribbon-cutting for the newest mural in downtown Paris. Created by Paris Artist Chelsea Lodge, the mural was done free-hand and depicts the elements that make Paris and Henry County unique, including the lake, music, catfish, the Eiffel Tower, the courthouse, the Ned McWherter Bridge, Henry County Patriots, farming, the year Henry County was established (1823) and our 731 area code. It is located on the wall at Uncle Billy’s restaurant. The mural is a collaboration between the Paris-Henry County Chamber, Downtown Paris Association, city of Paris, Uncle Billy’s and the Tennessee Arts Commission. Keepsakes of stickers depicting the mural were handed out and Chamber CEO Travis McLeese said there will be more merchandising with the mural’s image on them in the near future. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
WSMV

Beloved BBQ shop closes for good

WHITE BLUFF, Tenn. (WSMV) - Barbecue ribs, banana pudding, and a friend named Carl are closing up shop for good. Carl’s Perfect Pig made it a sad day in the small town of White Bluff. Restaurant parking lots are not supposed to look like this at noon, in the...
WHITE BLUFF, TN
Williamson Source

Big Bad Breakfast Opens in Spring Hill

Breakfast-to-lunch spot Big Bad Breakfast is officially open in Spring Hill at 2086 Wall Street in the former 55 South location. This is the eleventh location for Big Bad Breakfast and the third Middle Tennessee location. Big Bad Breakfast has locations at 1201 Liberty Pike, Suite 101 in Franklin and 5304 Charlotte Ave in Nashville.
SPRING HILL, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Library Members Can Access New Service

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY HAS ANNOUNCED THAT ALL CARD HOLDERS CAN NOW STREAM MOVIES, LISTEN TO MUSIC AND AUDIOBOOKS THROUGH HOOPLA DIGITAL DOT COM OR ON THE HOOPLA DIGITAL APP. LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS CAN CHECK OUT 10 DIGITAL DOWNLOADS A MONTH. FOR MORE INFORMATION CHECK OUT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Maury County Deputy Project

THE NEXT MAURY COUNTY DEPUTY PROJECT EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE SATURDAY. MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF BUCKY ROWLAND ALONG WITH A FEW DEPUTIES WILL BE TAKING KIDS THAT PARTICIPATED IN THE CLEAN UP AT THE WILLIAMSPORT BOAT ACCESS ON MAY 14TH, ON A BENEFIT SIDE BY SIDE RIDE. THE YOUTH THAT PARTICIPATED IN THE PROJECT SPENT 4 HOURS AND 7 GALLONS OF PAINT CLEANING A TRASH AND GRAFFITI AREA. THE RIDE THEY WILL GET TO ENJOY IS A BENEFIT FOR THE WATER VALLEY COMMUNITY CENTER. REGISTRATION BEGINS AT 8AM.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Fire department to raffle away fire engine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Fire Department announced some big prizes for their upcoming benefit concert on Thursday. Besides an afternoon of hit performers, food trucks, and vendors all coming together to benefit the fire department, Maury County Fire officials said they would also be giving away one of their retired fire engines in their raffle.
KISS 106

Paranormal Convention With a Passion for Animal Rescue is Coming to Tennessee

Haunted with a twist of rescuing animals? Where do I sign up??. A Haunting Convention With a Sweet Spot for Rescue Animals. Coming to Tennessee is Phantom Paws and Historic Cause Para-Con. It's a convention about all things paranormal, while also raising money to help rescue animals. Here's what Phantom Paws and Historic Cause Para-Con have to say about their convention on their Facebook page:
MEMPHIS, TN
wgnsradio.com

Construction Milestone for Tennessee's First Neighborhood Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is hosting a "topping out" ceremony on Friday to celebrate as the final steel beam is raised to the top of Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital in Murfreesboro. Located on Veterans Parkway off Interstate 840 in Murfreesboro's Westlawn community, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn Hospital is expected to open in early 2023.
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

LCSS Seeking Bids

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM IS SEEKING BIDS FOR JANITORIAL PRODUCTS, FLOOR CARE PRODUCTS AND LOW VOTAGE NETWORK WIRING. SPECIFICATIONS FOR THESE ITEMS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION LOCATED ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. BIDS WILL BE OPENED JUNE 14TH AT 10.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Maury Regional Health Care Foundation Tony Starks Memorial Golf Tournament - 9/22

THE MAURY REGIONAL HEALTH CARE FOUNDATION WILL HOST THE 2022 TONY STARKS MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, AT GRAYMERE COUNTRY CLUB IN COLUMBIA. THE TOURNAMENT IS A FOUR-PLAYER SCRAMBLE WITH UP TO 54 TEAMS THAT ARE DIVIDED INTO MORNING AND AFTERNOON TEE TIMES. THIS ANNUAL EVENT IS NAMED IN MEMORY OF TONY STARKS, A FORMER MANAGER AT MAURY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER WHO LOST HIS BATTLE WITH CANCER IN 2000. PROCEEDS FROM THE GOLF TOURNAMENT ALLOW THE FOUNDATION TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE IN THE FORM OF COMMUNITY HEALTH INITIATIVES, CANCER PROGRAMS, TRANSPORTATION AND MEDICATION ASSISTANCE AND MORE.
COLUMBIA, TN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

You’ll Be Happy as a Clam When You Dine at this ‘Sofishticated’ Restaurant in Tennessee

Get ready to cue “Under the Sea” for this unique Nashville experience!. Ever since I visited my first aquarium a few years ago (yes, I was a little late to the game), I fell in love with the serene mock ocean views, colorful fish, and a plethora of species to learn about while seeing them live in action. Of course, the best part of many aquariums is the glass tunnels that surround you with marine wildlife to gaze at from all angles.
NASHVILLE, TN
thebrillionnews.com

Ariens establishing operations in Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – Ariens Company Chairman and CEO Dan Ariens, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today the company will invest $38 million to locate its new manufacturing and warehouse facility in Tennessee. Headquartered in Brillion, Wisconsin, AriensCo will create...
BRILLION, WI

