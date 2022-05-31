City of Lawrenceburg Parks and Rec Annual Youth Fishing Derby

Paris, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand this morning for the ribbon-cutting for the newest mural in downtown Paris. Created by Paris Artist Chelsea Lodge, the mural was done free-hand and depicts the elements that make Paris and Henry County unique, including the lake, music, catfish, the Eiffel Tower, the courthouse, the Ned McWherter Bridge, Henry County Patriots, farming, the year Henry County was established (1823) and our 731 area code. It is located on the wall at Uncle Billy’s restaurant. The mural is a collaboration between the Paris-Henry County Chamber, Downtown Paris Association, city of Paris, Uncle Billy’s and the Tennessee Arts Commission. Keepsakes of stickers depicting the mural were handed out and Chamber CEO Travis McLeese said there will be more merchandising with the mural’s image on them in the near future. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

PARIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO