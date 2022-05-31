ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Below Average Temps and Dry Weather to Start June – Storm Center PM Update: Tuesday, May 31

By Adam Rutt
KELOLAND TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a nice change of pace across KELOLAND today! Despite cloud cover, breezy weather, and the occasional shower…I think we’ll take this over what we’ve had to deal with in previous days. The spotty shower activity and associated cloud cover will gradually get out of here...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for scattered downpours

Alert: Yellow Alert for this afternoon into this evening for isolated to scattered downpours that could lead to some flooding. There's also a slight risk for severe thunderstorms south of the city where we could see locally damaging winds.Forecast: With the exception of a few stray showers, today gets off to a quiet start. But it looks like showers/thunderstorms make a comeback this afternoon -- mainly after 1PM -- and linger into this evening. The severe threat seems to be on the southern fringe of our area, but we should at least see some downpours (localized flooding) and rumbles of thunder around here. We should catch a break late this evening into the early overnight hours, then another round of showers will sweep through closer to daybreak. Any showers early tomorrow morning will be followed by clearing skies, decreasing humidity and highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be sunny, warm and pleasant with highs in the 70s. Sunday we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s. 
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Temperature#Storm Center
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/3 Friday forecast

Forecast: Morning showers/drizzle/fog will be followed by clearing skies. Expect highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. Tomorrow will be sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the 70s. Sunday we'll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.  Looking Ahead: Things remain quiet on Monday with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Our next chance of showers holds off until Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Hot, humid, and some rain

Temperatures will climb to the 90s along with the chance of rain. “Nothing too crazy in the forecast as it stays hot, humid with a little rain around. Afternoon highs through the weekend will climb to near 90 degrees, but with humidity…
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Australia Weather Update: BoM Forecasts Continuance of Cold Front Into the Weekend

Cold front with wet and windy conditions in Australia will continue into the weekend, according to the latest forecast of Australian weather authorities. The inclement weather continues to move into Southeast Australia, where snowfall, torrential rain, and damaging winds have been observed in some parts of the country over recent days.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy