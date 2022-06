It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the RBC Canadian Open. When LIV Golf announced its inaugural schedule back in March, the RBC Canadian Open had the ignominious honor of being the very first conflict on the calendar. For months, any discussion of the RBC Canadian Open centered not around the tournament, but which PGA Tour pros would be bold enough to skip it in favor of LIV Golf’s big-money bait. This week, we got that answer and as it turned out two of the biggest names on the list—Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell—were (now former) RBC ambassadors. Talk about a betrayal.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO