William Roger Carter Sr. , age 71 of St. Joseph, TN passed away Wednesday May 18, 2022 at STRHS- Lawrenceburg after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lauderdale County,AL.a Veteran of the United States Army,Maintenace Mechanic at Murray Ohio, a member of American Legion Post #146, and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at St. Joseph First Baptist Church on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 4:00 pm. Mahlon Fisher will be officiating. With Military Honors at The Church.

SAINT JOSEPH, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO