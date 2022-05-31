Pocatello man hospitalized with serious head injury after falling from tree near ISU

POCATELLO — A local man was seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon when he fell from a tree near Idaho State University.

The 1:30 p.m. incident occurred on the 400 block of South Sixth Avenue while the man was up in a tree using a chainsaw to cut down branches.

The man was more than 15 feet off the ground when he fell onto the street below and suffered a serious head injury, Pocatello police said.

The man was rushed via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.

His name and an update on his condition have not been released.

The man is a Pocatello resident and was paid by the homeowner to cut down the tree branches, police said.

Police shut down South Sixth Avenue for over 30 minutes because of the incident.

