Water service restored in South End after water main break

CHARLOTTE — Water service was restored in South End Tuesday night after a water main break Tuesday afternoon caused low water pressure for some residents in South End, according to Charlotte Water.

Crews fixed the damaged water main near the intersection of Hawkins Street and Dunavant Street. Charlotte Water said a development contractor caused the damage.

Charlotte water said water service was restored to Dunavant Street around 9 p.m.

Customers without water service were delivered jugs of water while service was interrupted, according to Charlotte Water.

No other details have been released at this point. Return to this story for updates.

