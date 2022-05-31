ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water service restored in South End after water main break

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
Water main break may be causing low water pressure South End residents (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE — Water service was restored in South End Tuesday night after a water main break Tuesday afternoon caused low water pressure for some residents in South End, according to Charlotte Water.

[ ALSO READ: Report makes recommendations on handling water main breaks in Meck County ]

Crews fixed the damaged water main near the intersection of Hawkins Street and Dunavant Street. Charlotte Water said a development contractor caused the damage.

Charlotte water said water service was restored to Dunavant Street around 9 p.m.

Customers without water service were delivered jugs of water while service was interrupted, according to Charlotte Water.

No other details have been released at this point. Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Crews work to fix damaged water main pipe in South End)

Crews work to fix damaged water main pipe in South End

