Pocatello Police Department brings back cadet program

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department has restored its cadet program following more than a decade-long pause after a veteran officer who benefited from the program years ago decided he wanted to help bring it back.

The program has the goal of encouraging local youth to learn more about law enforcement as a career, as well as giving prospective future applicants to the department opportunities to make connections and gain hands-on experience.

Pocatello Police Cpl. Sean Peterson was a cadet in the Pocatello Police Department’s cadet program before he joined the force 11 years ago.

Peterson said he and Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei, who also got his start in policing as a cadet in San Diego, both agreed in 2020 that they would work to restore the program here in Pocatello. The program was paused more than a decade ago amid leadership and staffing changes at the department.

While the pandemic complicated Peterson and Schei’s initial efforts to restore the program, the police department finally welcomed a group of cadets in April and continues to add to the class as word about the program spreads.

“It was a program that I enjoyed before I started working (at the Pocatello Police Department) and it helped me get to know a lot of the officers and get some good experience before applying here,” Peterson said. “I love my community and want quality police officers here, whether they’re working for us or Chubbuck or Bannock County. That’s the ultimate goal is just to get quality police officers that are applying and working in our community.”

The newly reestablished cadet program has about 12 cadets ranging in age from 14 to 19 years old. The cadets participate in classroom education, ride-alongs and firearms training, among other field-relevant exercises.

The program costs the Pocatello Police Department less than $200 a year to operate. The money mainly goes to a nonprofit organization called Public Safety Cadets that accredits cadet programs across the country and helps to train mentors and organize training and networking events for cadets.

“I think in the world that we live in right now, not as many people want to be police officers just due to the scrutiny and some of the violence that’s going on in our career,” Peterson said. “So, this program will help us get new and quality candidates to serve this community. I think it’s going to pay off.”

There is no set admission cycle for the cadet program. The police department is always taking applications and admitting new cadets. Cadets can be between 14 and 20 years old. All applicants are subject to a vetting process.

For more information or to submit an application, visit https://www.pocatello.us/828/Cadet-Program .