Boston, MA

Jaylen Brown And Kanye West?

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

According to TMZ, Jaylen Brown has signed with Kanye West's Donda Sports. The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, and they will now play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports has reported that Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown has signed with Kanye West's Donda Sports.

Brown has played his entire career with the Celtics after being drafted with the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

He had made it to three Eastern Conference Finals, but had been eliminated in all of them.

This season, Brown made his fourth Conference Finals appearance, and is now headed to his first career NBA Finals.

The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round, and then went to Game 7 in the second-round with the Milwaukee Bucks and Game 7 in the Conference Finals with the Miami Heat.

They will face off with the Golden State Warriors in the Finals, and Game 1 will be at the Chase Center in California on Thursday.

The Warriors are in the Finals for the sixth time in just eight years, which no other team in the league has done during that span.

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s girlfriend: Ella Mai

Jayson Tatum is one of the most exciting young superstars in the NBA. He’s a corner piece of the Boston Celtics franchise and is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career. When it comes to his dating life, he’s been in numerous relationships over the last few years. We’ve all seen his adorable young son Deuce, who Tatum had when he was just 19-years-old with his ex-girlfriend Toriah Lachell. However, the Celtics standout has been dating British R&B singer Ella Mai since. With that being said, we’re taking an in-depth look at Jayson Tatum’s girlfriend Ella Mai.
BOSTON, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Gifted Kobe Bryant A Low-Rider After He Retired And Kobe Gave His Son Business Advice: “That Was A Treasured Moment That I Had, Him Flying To Come See Me And Me Give Him His Flowers… And They Still Have The Car To This Day.”

There is no denying that Kobe Bryant is the greatest Los Angeles Laker in history. Kobe played his entire career with the Lakers. And in his 20-year stint with the franchise, he took them to 7 NBA Finals, winning 5 NBA championships, 2 Finals MVPs, and a regular-season MVP with them. Bryant's retirement in 2016 was a historic day, as the greatest Laker ever walked away from the Staples Center for the last time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Who is the biggest celebrity Warriors fan?

Being a fan of basketball while living in California usually means you’re either a Clippers or a Lakers fan, but there’s another team just a few hours north that has captured the hearts of many. The Golden State Warriors have become one of the most dominant NBA franchises, winning three championships in the last six years and ranking as the sixth-most valuable sports franchise in the world.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Udoka finally reveals fallout from Smart calling out Tatum and Brown

No one viewed the Celtics as title contenders when Marcus Smart shockingly called out All-Star teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for refusing to pass the ball after a November loss to the Bulls. That moment has alternately been described as galvanizing and ill-advised, and now we have a clearer...
BOSTON, MA
Ben Simmons Instagram Post On Thursday

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons sent out an Instagram post with several phots on Thursday evening. The three-time All-Star did not play in a game this season for either the Nets or the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, who are now playing the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
BOSTON, MA
