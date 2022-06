Police are investigating a threat referencing Myrtle Beach Middle School. According to Master Corporal Tom Vest, additional officers were assigned to the schools as a precautionary measure and police are working to identify the person who made the threat. The Myrtle Beach Middle School principal sent an email to parents last night alerting them that they were aware of a threat made on Snapchat. This morning another message was sent to parents letting them know that the Myrtle Beach Police Department worked overnight to investigate the threat and will continue their investigation. MBPD is asking anyone with information to call the police department.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO