ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago beachgoers assault police officers on Memorial Day

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirteen arrests were made there this weekend, including...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 2

Guest @68
2d ago

Arrest them!!! why are we allowing the disrespect towards our law inforcement!!! isn't it called disorderly conduct!!!!!

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Assault suspect tased after fleeing North Side hospital while handcuffed

CHICAGO - A man who was arrested for aggravated assault was tased by police after he tried to flee a hospital while handcuffed Wednesday night in the Lake View East neighborhood. The 53-year-old was initially taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for an unknown injury, police said. The suspect ran...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Memorial Day#Rowdy
CBS Chicago

1 man dead, another wounded in shooting in Park Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead and another is wounded in a shooting in the Park Manor neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Police said around 4:58 p.m., two men, 41 and 39, were struck by gunfire on the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. The 41-year-old victim was struck in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in an unknown condition. The 39-year-old victim was struck in the chest and abdomen and was also transported to U of C where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

3 juveniles questioned in connection with a wave of North Side robberies are back on the streets, source says

On Monday, we reported Chicago police were questioning two men in connection with a series of armed robberies that unfolded over the weekend on the North Side. Evidence is growing that the crew responsible for the weekend’s wave of hold-ups is part of the group that committed dozens of robberies earlier in the month, including the shooting of Dakotah Earley in Lincoln Park.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox32chicago.com

Man, 35, fatally shot after leaving Washington Park home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in the Washington Park neighborhood. Around 1:17 a.m., the 35-year-old left a residence in the 6200 block of South King Drive where he encountered a person outside, police said. After the two exchanged words, the suspect pulled out a gun...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old boy charged with robbing, beating CTA worker

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with robbing and beating a CTA employee on public transportation in Bronzeville on the South Side last month. The teen was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the suspect who robbed and beat the 25-year-old transit worker in the 100 block of West 35th Street on May 18, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy