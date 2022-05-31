ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

City Completes FEMA Repairs to Sanders Beach Pier and Boardwalk

cityofpensacola.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Pensacola has completed repairs to...

www.cityofpensacola.com

ssrnews.com

Santa Rosa Conservation Project Approved

Big Coldwater Creek flows through the Wolfe Creek Forest. Photo courtesy Vernon Compton. The Florida Cabinet on May 31 approved nearly $40 million toward conservation and preservation of thousands of acres across Florida, including the Wolfe Creek Forest project in north Santa Rosa County. The $9.47 million Wolfe Creek Forest...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WPMI

City of Mobile moving forward with several projects

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is moving some critical projects forward. The city council voted unanimously to use more than 16 million dollars for the projects. The money will come from the City's General Fund Surplus. They'll go toward design work for a new public...
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Health advisory issued for Destin Harbor due to wastewater release

DESTIN, Fla.— The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) has issued a health advisory for the Destin Harbor due to a wastewater release near the southeast corner of 218 Harbor Blvd., Destin. Waters contaminated with wastewater present several health hazards to humans and may contain untreated human...
DESTIN, FL
WPMI

City of Mobile to host ribbon cutting for Zeigler Blvd. from Schillinger Road to Cody Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Upgrades to Zeigler Blvd. from Schillinger to Cody Road are now complete. Mayor Sandy Stimpson and City Council Vice President Gina Gregory will join other City of Mobile officials for a ribbon-cutting celebrating the completion of this section of the Zeigler Blvd. project on Wednesday, June 1, at 8:00 a.m. 7000 block of Zeigler Blvd near the Mobile Fair Grounds.
MOBILE, AL
getthecoast.com

Drowning near Crab Island

The City of Destin’s Summer Adult Kickball League will begin on Monday, June 20th, at Morgan Sports Center. The league is for ages 17+ with a mandatory captain’s meeting to be held on June 6th, at 6:30 pm at Morgan Sports Center. The meeting will cover league rules,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
#Sanders Beach Pier
defuniakherald.com

What’s happening in Downtown DeFuniak Springs?

“Coming to ‘Town’,” was special when I was growing up,” said Wanda Hardy Brannon, a native of DeFuniak Springs (DFS) and graduate of Walton Senior High School, Class of 1970. “Coming back in 2003, after being away for 30 years, downtown felt old and tired. But not anymore. I love the new look and new shops.”
WKRG News 5

House fire leaves Spanish Fort family homeless

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Wednesday morning began with a frantic call to 911. Carlos Robinson was inside his Spanish Fort home when he heard his 14-year-old nephew moving through the house. “I was like, ‘Why are you up so early?’ He’s a hard sleeper, so he didn’t really realize what woke him up. I […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
cenlanow.com

Man drowns in strong currents at Crab Island in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities recovered on Monday the body of a man who was pulled under the waters of Crab Island and drowned Sunday, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The OCSO has not identified the man or given his age but did express “sincere sympathies to the young man’s family and friends.”
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Panama City nightclub shuts down after fight video surfaces

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nightclub in Panama City is shutting its doors, according to a Wednesday afternoon Facebook post. In the post on social media, Club Vibez said they are closing down after two years of business due to “the unlawful targeting by law enforcement and the abuse of the news outlets.” The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wuwf.org

Voices to reopen NAS Pensacola to visitors is rising

Saturday — for one day only — Naval Air Station Pensacola will allow public access, after being closed to most of the public since the terrorist attack there in December 2019. “Coming into command here, I absolutely knew that base access was an issue. It is a priority...
PENSACOLA, FL

