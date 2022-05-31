City Completes FEMA Repairs to Sanders Beach Pier and Boardwalk

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A consumer warning for those hoping to enjoy Crab Island by charter boat, make sure the vessel is legal. Illegal Charter sightings are rising for the 2022 season. “They’re picking up charters on the weekend,” said Captain Madison Sullivan. “They think, oh, I have a boat. I’m going to make a […]
Big Coldwater Creek flows through the Wolfe Creek Forest. Photo courtesy Vernon Compton. The Florida Cabinet on May 31 approved nearly $40 million toward conservation and preservation of thousands of acres across Florida, including the Wolfe Creek Forest project in north Santa Rosa County. The $9.47 million Wolfe Creek Forest...
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is moving some critical projects forward. The city council voted unanimously to use more than 16 million dollars for the projects. The money will come from the City's General Fund Surplus. They'll go toward design work for a new public...
DESTIN, Fla.— The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) has issued a health advisory for the Destin Harbor due to a wastewater release near the southeast corner of 218 Harbor Blvd., Destin. Waters contaminated with wastewater present several health hazards to humans and may contain untreated human...
The Pensacola Navy League recently announced that a special visitor would be coming to the Emerald Coast during the first weekend in June. America’s Tall Ship, the USCGC Barque Eagle will moor downtown Pensacola at Plaza De Luna from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — For about a dozen families River Road is the only way to and from their homes in Baldwin County and rising water is making that drive harder each time it rains. “There are two things going on there. One is the road blowing out. Two is Styx River getting up […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Upgrades to Zeigler Blvd. from Schillinger to Cody Road are now complete. Mayor Sandy Stimpson and City Council Vice President Gina Gregory will join other City of Mobile officials for a ribbon-cutting celebrating the completion of this section of the Zeigler Blvd. project on Wednesday, June 1, at 8:00 a.m. 7000 block of Zeigler Blvd near the Mobile Fair Grounds.
The City of Destin’s Summer Adult Kickball League will begin on Monday, June 20th, at Morgan Sports Center. The league is for ages 17+ with a mandatory captain’s meeting to be held on June 6th, at 6:30 pm at Morgan Sports Center. The meeting will cover league rules,...
“Coming to ‘Town’,” was special when I was growing up,” said Wanda Hardy Brannon, a native of DeFuniak Springs (DFS) and graduate of Walton Senior High School, Class of 1970. “Coming back in 2003, after being away for 30 years, downtown felt old and tired. But not anymore. I love the new look and new shops.”
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Marine traffic filled the Destin East Pass the last weekend of May. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) pulled over 362 boats over the weekend for safety checks. Captain Fulghum over the East District said the biggest issue for the 2022 holiday weekend was distressed swimmers on Crab Island. Crab Island […]
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Wednesday morning began with a frantic call to 911. Carlos Robinson was inside his Spanish Fort home when he heard his 14-year-old nephew moving through the house. “I was like, ‘Why are you up so early?’ He’s a hard sleeper, so he didn’t really realize what woke him up. I […]
If you’re a woman who shops, lives, or ventures downtown, you’re likely familiar with Jo Rich Beauty, located at 126 Palafox Place. The modern, sleek, comforting beauty bar specializes in makeup, esthetics, and the empowerment of women from all walks of life. “We believe in enhancing the natural...
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities recovered on Monday the body of a man who was pulled under the waters of Crab Island and drowned Sunday, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The OCSO has not identified the man or given his age but did express “sincere sympathies to the young man’s family and friends.”
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nightclub in Panama City is shutting its doors, according to a Wednesday afternoon Facebook post. In the post on social media, Club Vibez said they are closing down after two years of business due to “the unlawful targeting by law enforcement and the abuse of the news outlets.” The […]
Saturday — for one day only — Naval Air Station Pensacola will allow public access, after being closed to most of the public since the terrorist attack there in December 2019. “Coming into command here, I absolutely knew that base access was an issue. It is a priority...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The conversation about potentially putting $8 million of American Rescue Plan funding towards affordable housing in downtown Mobile continues. Some say the old Gayfer's building across the street from Bienville Square is an eyesore and it's time something is done. Others say, that $8 million should go elsewhere.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The governors of Alabama and Florida have signed the extradition paperwork for accused Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooter Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon, but it will be a few more weeks before he’s returned to Alabama. Belfon, 20, was a passenger in a car pulled over for a traffic...
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — There were thousands of people hitting the beach for the Memorial Day weekend. With more travelers on the road, on the water and wherever else people go, that increases the odds of an emergency. According to a Facebook Post from Destin Fire Rescue Monday night, they had a record-breaking call volume […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A young Florida girl stopped in Santa Rosa County Tuesday morning as she spreads positivity to the men and women in law enforcement. The 11-year-old from Charlotte County is traveling the state presenting wooden replicas of the blue-line American flag to law enforcement agencies in Florida.
Comments / 0