The Arch Manning sweepstakes is taking the college football world by storm, as fans and pundits are waiting with bated breath to see who will land one of the most highly anticipated recruits of all time. The nephew of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch Manning has drawn the interest of some of the nation’s top programs, such as Alabama, Georgia and Texas. His next visit is bad news for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, however, as reported by The Athletic.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO