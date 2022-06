SAN DIEGO - Those living in a homeless encampment in San Diego's East Village were forced to move and some were ticketed as city crews and police swept the area Wednesday. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports paper notices were posted just three hours prior to the cleanup on National Avenue under metal signs that tell folks cleanups happen on Tuesdays and Thursdays, which led to some confusion.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO