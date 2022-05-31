A state-wide gas tax suspension could see varying prices at the pump

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This has become much of Lorie O’Brien’s life for the past few years, taking houses off the market almost as soon as their put up. “We put the house on the market Sunday morning, and within a few hours we had some showings scheduled for that afternoon and by that evening we had an offer accepted already, so the houses are just flying off of the market,” said O’Brien.

