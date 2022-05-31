A state-wide gas tax suspension could see varying prices at the pump
By Zach Grady
wwnytv.com
3 days ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - “I’m just afraid that some places will not implement the relief. They’ll keep the 16 cents,” said Paul Sipher. The $0.16 Watertown Resident Paul Sipher is referring to is a state wide gas tax suspension approved in Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2022 Budget. Sipher’s concerns about the...
The national average price for a gallon of gas has increased $0.09 in two days; however, with New York’s gas tax suspension, the price has gone down in the state. According to AAA ,the average price of gas in the Rochester area is $4.76, down $0.14 from Wednesday. In the Syracuse area, the price dropped $0.14 to $4.72, and in Ithaca, the average price is $4.77 per gallon, down $0.11.
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The suspension of the gas tax in New York State is already providing relief at the pump. According to AAA Western and Central New York, the statewide for a gallon of gasoline has dropped 10 cents since the gas tax was suspended, averaging $4.83. This is compared to the national average which increased by 9 cents. The statewide average for diesel fuel also dropped 9 cents in 24 hours.
NEW YORK — New York’s tax break on gasoline goes into effect on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The state is suspending the sales and excise taxes on each gallon of gas, which equates to a total discount of 16 cents per gallon through the end of the year, AAA said. Many counties across New York have also followed suit and will suspend or cap gas taxes at the county level.
You can save more at the pumps at SāvOn. The Oneida Indian Nation will suspend its gasoline tax for the remainder of 2022 at all Maple Leaf Market and SāvOn store locations in Oneida and Madison Counties. The Nation is implementing changes to its tax policy in an...
