Erie, PA

LIFE NWPA Opens New Center to Serve Senior Citizens

erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIFE NWPA celebrated the opening of its new facility in Erie with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour Tuesday morning. The new state-of-the-art LIFE center is located in the former General Tire...

www.erienewsnow.com

erienewsnow.com

New Daycare center to open in Downtown Erie

A new Child Development Center Inc. facility is set to open at 121 east 10th street in Erie on Monday. The newly constructed center will welcome Erie's youngest learners. Providing care, a research-based curriculum, and free meals each day. And the non-profit organization currently is accepting enrollments at all five...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Day Care to Open in Downtown Erie

With long wait lists for childcare creating big hurdles for parents going back to the office, Child Development Centers (CDC) on Wednesday cut the ribbon on its new downtown facility. The newly constructed center at 121 E. 10th St. will welcome more than 100 of Erie's youngest learners. The facility...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Darling’s Pharmacy open for business on East Avenue

A new pharmacy has opened to serve the downtown community at the Erie Center for Arts & Technology (ECAT). Darling’s Pharmacy opened back on May 2, 2022, making healthcare more accessible to City of Erie residents. The Pharmacy Manager said there’s a need for this in the downtown community. “There’s a big community here, a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie’s Habitat for Humanity asking for donations to restock its ReStore

A local organization is in need of donations to continue its mission of helping put roofs over people’s heads. Erie’s Habitat for Humanity is asking for donations to restock its ReStore, which is open to the public.          The store is in need of new and gently used building materials, cabinets, doors and working appliances that […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

EDDC leaders speak out about vendors leaving Flagship City Food Hall

When the Flagship City Food Hall opened, customers had nine vendors to choose from. Six months later, seven eateries remain. The CEO of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation said that the food hall was designed for vendors to come and go. “There is no time commitment. We wanted to give vendors that flexibility. Again we […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New Executive Director named at Hagen History Center

The Hagen History Center announced its new Executive Director, and the name may sound familiar to you. The Board of Directors selected Caleb Pifer to take on the new role starting June 13, 2022. Pifer previously served the same position from 2013 to 2016. He grew up in Erie and has also worked with the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Freeport Restaurant purchased by Red Letter Hospitality

A well-known North East restaurant will be getting a new lease on life with new owners. Red Letter Hospitality announced that they have acquired the Freeport Restaurant. The iconic business has been a big part of the North East community for the past 45 years. In January 2022, the former owners made the decision to […]
NORTH EAST, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler Memorial Hospital: A timeline

The 326-bed Butler Memorial Hospital has numerous outpatient locations and more than 50 primary and specialty physician offices throughout Butler, Armstrong, Clarion, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango counties which make up Butler Health System. Here is a look at the history of Butler Memorial from its earliest origins more than 100 years ago to Wednesday’s announcement about a planned merger with Excela Health.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

East Side Renaissance seeks to rehabilitate east side community

The East Side Renaissance is looking to rehabilitate the community starting with Parade Street. Here’s more on this effort to elevate Eastern Erie. Parade Street has become the hub and new headquarters for the East Side Renaissance. On May 31, the community welcomed several lawmakers for a tour to share their hopes and vision for […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Bayview Park Splash Pad Open for Summer

A cooling option for kids in the City of Erie is back open for the season. The splash pad in Bayview Park has all sorts of sprinklers and a tipping buckets. It's located near W. 2nd and Walnut St. The splash pad is open from noon to 8 p.m. every...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Luther Manus Featured on Vietnam Reflections

The Wall That Heals moved onto Connecticut on Monday, but our weekly series Vietnam Reflection will continue through January of 2023. Tonight, the story of Luther Manus Jr. He spent over two decades in the U.S. Army, including a tour of duty in Vietnam. In 1946, he was drafted into...
ERIE, PA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
chautauquatoday.com

Crash in Harmony sends two people to Erie hospital

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 474 and Baker Street Extension in the town of Harmony sent two people to an Erie hospital late Wednesday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say one of the drivers, 31-year-old Steven Fenno of Union City, Pennsylvania and a passenger, 39-year-old Christine Bay of Erie, Pennsylvania, were flown to hospital with injuries. The other driver, 25-year-old Jason Earle of Panama, was treated at the scene and released. The Sheriff's Office received assistance from Panama and Lakewood Fire Departments, Chautauqua County EMS, and Stat MedEvac. The crash remains under investigation.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Low income housing coming to East Lake Road

City leaders have announced an initiative to increase affordable housing opportunities. Several organizations are working to create a low income housing building in the 1300 block of East Lake Road. With support from the Redevelopment Authority, Erie’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Service (HANDS) is working to create Hammermill Village. HANDS is receiving a $3 million […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

How Erie County could secure its own food supply (and why it can’t)

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There’s just something about watching a group of pigs root through their feed. It’s simultaneously adorable, entertaining, and off-putting. The feed sticks to their snouts, and when they look up, you’re sure they’re smiling and proud of the messes they’re making of themselves. Rick and Danielle Copley of Copley’s Fresh Start Farm explain […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Sam Covelli: Owner & CEO of Covelli Enterprises / Panera Bread Franchisee

Entrepreneur Sam Covelli is owner and CEO of Covelli Enterprises. For nearly 60 years the company has been headquartered in Covelli’s hometown of Warren, OH, and it currently employs 35,000 people, including 2,000 in the Mahoning Valley. The company is the single largest franchisee of Panera Bread and is...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Mercer High School valedictorian 2022

WKBN 27 and Fox Youngstown salute the 2022 high school graduates who have achieved Academic Excellence. Congratulations to the valedictorian of Mercer High School in Mercer, Pennsylvania. Looking for a different school? Click to view all valedictorians.
MERCER, PA
erienewsnow.com

LIST: Fourth of July Fireworks and Festivities

10 p.m. - Lights Over Lake Erie: Fireworks launched from Bicentennial Tower at Dobbins Landing, viewable along the bayfront and at Presque Isle State Park. Details ». 6-10 p.m. - Boro with the Works: Community event featuring a kid zone, music, food trucks and a patriotic performance near Mallory Lake on the Edinboro University campus. Details »
ERIE, PA

