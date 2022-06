It's Wednesday and you know what that means, it's time for the first episode of AEW Dynamite after the 2022 Double or Nothing event. Just 4 days ago, the landscape of AEW changed with the 2022 Double or Nothing event crowning a new world champion in CM Punk, multiple debuts, and more. Now, the company makes its long-awaited debut in California and they're prepared to blow the roof off the venue. Here is everything you need to know before tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO