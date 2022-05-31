Local county park trashed following Memorial Day weekend

It was a sight that left David Miskinis in tears. He's been coming to McCarty Park since he was 10 years old and says seeing the park in such disarray following the holiday weekend was disheartening.

"I am crazy, crazy upset about this because I wanna bring my family here and have a wonderful place to go to," said Miskinis. "The park got trashed. It got trashed."

TMJ4

Milwaukee parks and rec crews were on-site Monday evening and early Tuesday morning to clean up the mess at parks around the county.

"Balloons, beer bottles, you name it. And then they left their charcoal pits behind," said Peter Bratt, the director of operations and skilled trades for Milwaukee County Parks.

WATCH: Milwaukee County parks director of operations says people leaving trash at parks isn't uncommon.

Milwaukee parks director speaks on dirty parks following Memorial Day

Bratt says, unfortunately, people leaving trash behind at the parks, especially during holidays, isn't uncommon.

"This happens pretty regularly. You'll see it around the Fourth of July. People enjoy the fireworks and then they leave their own party supplies behind," said Bratt.

"It's heartbreaking, it's heartbreaking," said another park-goer, Lanetta Greer.

TMJ4

That's why Bratt is calling on the community to help keep the county parks clean and report any mess you see.

"We only have like 100 full-time employees covering 15,000 acres of parkland for operation. Let us know, tell us, if something gets dumped. We need to know, because we need to address these challenges as quick as we can," said Bratt.

TMJ4

"It's here for everyone to enjoy. Please people, pick up after yourself," said Miskinis.

To report any issues you see at any of the county parks click here .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip