The City of Ocala Public Works Traffic Division is accepting applications for its street banner lottery through Monday, August 1 for the 2023 calendar year. Reservations can only be made by nonprofit organizations. The city currently has two banner locations that can each be reserved for one week. The first location is at the 1100 block of E Silver Springs Boulevard and the second location is at the 1300 block of W Silver Springs Boulevard.

OCALA, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO