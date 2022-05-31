Two women shot in Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police say

NEW ORLEANS — Four people were shot at three separate shootings in New Orleans in a span of three hours. Two people were shot Friday morning along North Galvez and Magic streets. Another person was shot in the 4400 block of Chef Menteur Highway. A third person was shot...
In less than 12 hours, eight people were shot in New Orleans from Wednesday afternoon to early this morning as violent crime continues to rise out of control.
According to New Orleans police reports, one man was shot on the edge of the
A man died early Thursday after a shooting in the 7th Ward, New Orleans police said. Officers responded to a shooting at the 2300 block of Saint Anthony Street (map) at 12:04 a.m. A man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds was found at the shooting location. Emergency Medical Services transported him to the hospital, where he died.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Disturbing video shows the moment dozens of bullets are fired into a St. Roch home Sunday night, just missing a sleeping man inside. “I’ve been asked if I have nine lives and no I don’t,” David Roe solemnly joked. Roe believes his home...
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has issued arrests warrants for two people accused of fighting at a high school graduation last month. The incident happened at the George Washington Carver graduation ceremony on May 20 in the 7900 block of Stroelitz Street. Warrants have been issued...
New Orleans, LA – According to the NOPD officials, the 33-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday. His name is Frederick Boudreaux and he is now charged with multiple charges, including: aggravated second-degree battery, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of the aforementioned narcotics with intent to distribute.
One New Orleans City Councilman says the NOPD is categorizing cases incorrectly. J.P. Morrell says Tuesday's shooting at Xavier Univeristy is a perfect example. He wants to know why it's not a murder case or attempted murder.
New Orleans police responded to a double shooting in the 7th Ward Wednesday night. At around 10:55 p.m., police were notified of an aggravated battery by shooting at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Pauger Street. Two men showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. No...
NEW ORLEANS — While a Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s deputy is recovering from hip and leg injuries he suffered when he was hit by an 18-year-old on a four-wheel, all-terrain-vehicle early Tuesday, the driver of the ATV is himself clinging to life in a hospital, his family said. And...
BATON ROUGE - A person was shot to death in a neighborhood off Plank Road Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to Brady Street around 9:30 p.m. in response to a reported shooting. There, police found Michael Anderson, 57, with multiple gunshot wounds. Anderson died...
Two women have been arrested and jailed in connection with an Avondale shooting that left a man in critical condition, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Dondi Banks, 50, and Eddriane Jackson, 25, were booked with being accessories after the fact to attempted second-degree murder. The Sheriff's Office did...
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced Thursday that the juvenile curfew is back in effect for the summer months. The department began resuming the enforcement of the curfew for kids ages 17 and under on June 1. The curfew period lasts through Aug. 31. Curfew hours...
A man and woman were injured in a Central City shooting Tuesday night, New Orleans police said. The shooting occurred at 7:19 p.m. near the intersection of South Dorgenois and Earhart Boulevard, where police said a man and woman were both shot once and then taken to a hospital for treatment.
NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers prevented a suicide attempt on the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans on Thursday. Starting July 16, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will have a three-digit number (988) that can be accessed by anyone in the United States.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “They didn’t just shoot the gun once. They shot it multiple times, and I’m like, who is that mad at 7:40 in the morning,” says the victim. A typical ride to work Tuesday morning, turned into a nightmare for a Slidell woman as she drove on the I-10 westbound just before the highrise.
The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old accused in a homicide that happened in Algiers back in April. The shooting was reported in the 3700 block of Mansfield Drive on April 14. According to police, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the identity of a suspect accused in a theft investigation. Investigators believe the suspect used a victim’s cellphone to make a call. While doing so, the suspect allegedly transferred around $2,500.00 from the victim’s bank account...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 31-year-old man was arrested by Baton Rouge Police in connection to a 41-year-old woman’s homicide. Baton Rouge detectives and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Gerald Smith on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and domestic abuse battery. According to the Baton Rouge […]
A man accused of murdering another man in the French Quarter in January has been indicted. The Orleans Parish District Attorney said James Patton was indicted for the second-degree murder with a firearm of Russell Ricou. The shooting happened in the 900 block of Conti Street in the French Quarter.
