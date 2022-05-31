ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Two women shot in Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police say

By KASEY BUBNASH
NOLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo women were shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon in the Lower Ninth Ward, New...

www.nola.com

NOLA.com

Man dies after shooting in 7th Ward, New Orleans police say

A man died early Thursday after a shooting in the 7th Ward, New Orleans police said. Officers responded to a shooting at the 2300 block of Saint Anthony Street (map) at 12:04 a.m. A man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds was found at the shooting location. Emergency Medical Services transported him to the hospital, where he died.
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Shreveport Magazine

Police arrest 33-year-old suspect in connection with Royal Street shooting

New Orleans, LA – According to the NOPD officials, the 33-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday. His name is Frederick Boudreaux and he is now charged with multiple charges, including: aggravated second-degree battery, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of the aforementioned narcotics with intent to distribute.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Police respond to double shooting in 7th Ward

New Orleans police responded to a double shooting in the 7th Ward Wednesday night. At around 10:55 p.m., police were notified of an aggravated battery by shooting at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Pauger Street. Two men showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. No...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Police#Hospital#Violent Crime#Lower 9th Ward#The Police Department
wbrz.com

Man shot to death near Plank Road overnight

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot to death in a neighborhood off Plank Road Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to Brady Street around 9:30 p.m. in response to a reported shooting. There, police found Michael Anderson, 57, with multiple gunshot wounds. Anderson died...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police resume child summer curfew enforcement hours

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced Thursday that the juvenile curfew is back in effect for the summer months. The department began resuming the enforcement of the curfew for kids ages 17 and under on June 1. The curfew period lasts through Aug. 31. Curfew hours...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man and woman shot in Central City, New Orleans police say

A man and woman were injured in a Central City shooting Tuesday night, New Orleans police said. The shooting occurred at 7:19 p.m. near the intersection of South Dorgenois and Earhart Boulevard, where police said a man and woman were both shot once and then taken to a hospital for treatment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

DPS officers stops suicide attempt on Crescent City Connection bridge

NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers prevented a suicide attempt on the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans on Thursday. Starting July 16, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will have a three-digit number (988) that can be accessed by anyone in the United States.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man arrested on murder, domestic abuse charges after woman dies in hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 31-year-old man was arrested by Baton Rouge Police in connection to a 41-year-old woman’s homicide. Baton Rouge detectives and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Gerald Smith on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and domestic abuse battery. According to the Baton Rouge […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Man accused in French Quarter murder indicted

A man accused of murdering another man in the French Quarter in January has been indicted. The Orleans Parish District Attorney said James Patton was indicted for the second-degree murder with a firearm of Russell Ricou. The shooting happened in the 900 block of Conti Street in the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

