Two women shot in Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police say

New Orleans, LA – According to the NOPD officials, the 33-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday. His name is Frederick Boudreaux and he is now charged with multiple charges, including: aggravated second-degree battery, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of the aforementioned narcotics with intent to distribute.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO