WILTON — Officials are calling for more legislation following the recent school shooting in Texas and pointing to the steps taken in Connecticut following Sandy Hook. Former state Sen. Toni Boucher, who is running again, said in a release Thursday that more must be done on both the state and national level to stop all forms of violence and called upon Congress to pass “common sense legislation consistent with the Second Amendment” just as Connecticut did in 2013.

WILTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO