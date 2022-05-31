ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

10 people hospitalized in Memorial Day mass shooting on Charleston's East Side

The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pregnant woman, a 17-year-old girl and a Charleston police officer were among 10 people hospitalized after a mass shooting at a late-night Memorial Day party in the city's East Side neighborhood, authorities said. Four people remained in critical condition the afternoon of May 31, Charleston Police Chief Luther...

www.postandcourier.com

The Post and Courier

5 children found unresponsive in car outside North Charleston shopping center

NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities are investigating after five children were found unresponsive inside a car parked outside a shopping center on McMillan Avenue. North Charleston police officers responded around 11:30 a.m. June 2 to a call for service at 2000 McMillan Ave., spokesman Harve Jacobs said. The shopping center, which features restaurants, a convenience store and a hair salon, sits in front of the Icon Park Circle apartment complex.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Friday, June 3, 2022

ACKERMAN, Shirley, J., 88, of Awendaw died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel. COHEN, Ronald, 95, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. COPPAGE, Allen Eugene, 88, of Mount Pleasant died Monday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel. GLENN, Russell Alger, of Mount Pleasant died May 19....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Family estate sues Berkeley County over traffic deaths on Nexton Parkway in 2020

SUMMERVILLE — The estate of a family who had three members die in a car accident on Nexton Parkway in 2020 has filed a lawsuit against Berkeley County. The three family members — Chad Freeman, 49, Andrew Freeman, 48, and Meredith Freeman, 74, — were killed Oct. 11, 2020 when a vehicle driven by Joshua Wensell collided with theirs on the parkway at the intersection of Brighton Park Boulevard.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Thursday, June 2, 2022

COLEMAN, St. Julian, 83, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals' Downtown Chapel. FUTRELL, Pate, 91, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. GRAMPUS, Kwyntae Amore, 27, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. GREEN, Vernon Anthony, 63, of Charleston...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Commentary: We want to protect Robert Smalls' legacy at his historic Beaufort house

Robert Smalls is a major figure in local, regional and national history. His story — a once-enslaved ship pilot who daringly freed himself and his family from Charleston Harbor during the Civil War and later became a prominent South Carolina political figure — needs wider understanding and appreciation. There are multiple ways to achieve this, but opening his former house to daily walking tours isn’t the answer; instead, it’s a problem.
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

BROWN, Raheen, 43, of McClellanville died Friday. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal's Awendaw Chapel. DRAWDY, Emma Kathryn, 96, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funeral Home. FREEMAN, William Arthur, 80, of Charleston, S.C. died Saturday. Arrangements by Pugh Funeral Home of Randleman, N.C. GRANT, Delinzy, 57, of North Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia man shot and killed inside his car after argument at Kingstree convivence store

A Columbia man was shot and killed May 30, in Kingstree after authorities say an argument inside a convenience store escalated. Damond Burgess, 39, was found in the front seat of his car after he and an unidentified suspect got into a confrontation inside Sam’s Quick Stop before both left the store, Williamsburg County Sheriff’s office said. The altercation, however, continued and the suspect fired a shot at Burgess.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Hicks: The Sun(shine) has set on another protracted Charleston battle

Don’t expect any tearful bon voyage for Carnival when the Sunshine sails away for the last time. That ship has already sailed. Truth is, few people here will be sad to see the cruise line — or its Charleston-based ship — disappear over the horizon when its contract expires in late 2024. Not the merchants, not the tourism-industrial complex, and certainly not the residents.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - June 27th 2022

In accordance with the provisions of State law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager's lien of the goods hereinafter described and stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below. Life Storage, 1471 Center Street Ext, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 884-8001 D149 - Jenny Keenan - Hsld gds/ Furn, Of Furn/Mach/Equip, Lndscpng/Cnstrctn equip. E006 - Matt Balassone - Hsld gds/ Furn, Off Furn/ Mach/ Equip. J004 - Lester Coleman Clothing. Life Storage, 422 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. (843) 875-1127 F11A - Gina Hults - Hsld gds/Furn, xmas. H6 - Laquine Trappier - Hsld gds/Furn. D23B - Amber Cordeiro - Hsld gds/Furn. D13 - Theresa Lightner - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 1540 Meeting Street Road, Charleston, SC 29405. (843) 805-7773 2098 - Phylis Cummings - TV/Stereo Equip, Bags, Bins. 2123 - Rochelle Bennett - Clothes. 3075 - Lakenya Grant - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 1514 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 388-3326 2139 - Sean Craig - Hsld gds/Furn. 2173 - Annette Lee - Hsld gds/Furn, Boxes. F17 - Christopher Saunders - Off Furn/Mach/Equip. Life Storage, 1426 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 936-6407 1063 - Lynette Scott - Hsld gds/Furn. 3177 - Sarah Coulter - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 2130 North Main St, Summerville, SC 29486. (843) 800-8357 E5106 - Randy Seton - Hsld gds/Furn. E5072 - Carrie Craven - Hsld gds/Furn. D4005 - Buddy Bell - Tools/Applnces. E5096 - Charinaka Clark - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. D4029 - Crystal Jones - Hsld gds/Furn. B2118 - Daydra Cobin - Hsld gds/Furn. D4077 - Derrick Reese - small trailer. B2029 - Donna Jill Kelly - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. B2042 - Barbara Bootle - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. A1060 - Kimberly Moore - Hsld gds/Furn. E5109 - Kylin Johnson - Hsld gds/Furn. A1019 - Joseph Riffle - Hsld gds/Furn. E5034 - Linda Mitchell - Hsld gds/Furn, Tools/Applnces. A1068 - Rodney Roberts - Hsld gds/Furn. B2107 - Michael Marshall - Hsld gds/Furn. And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at, www.storage treasures.com, which will end on Monday, June 27th 2022 at 10.00am. AD# 2005066.
The Post and Courier

Sumter schools chief named superintendent for Lexington County district

WEST COLUMBIA — Sumter School District Superintendent Brenda Hafner will take over at Lexington County School District Two, weeks after the previous superintendent resigned unexpectedly after less than a year on the job. Hafner was a Lexington Two superintendent finalist in 2020 when the 8,600-student district covering Cayce and...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Photos: Local fishing spots along the Ashley and Cooper rivers

There are dozens of waterways along Charleston's rivers that offer fishing for residents or people passing by. Recent testing by the military has shown dangerously high levels of industrial chemicals in locations that could easily wash into Charleston Harbor. 1 of 13.
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Post and Courier

Obituary June 1, 2022

J. B. Jolly, 77, husband of Karen B. Jolly, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at Wayne United Methodist Church on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service. Interment, with military honors, will be in Riverside Cemetery outside of Nichols, SC.
OBITUARIES
The Post and Courier

Hilton Head is making a massive investment in a mid-island park

HILTON HEAD ISLAND — Town officials are dreaming of water features, vegetable gardens and loads of green space. They aren't sure about a tower, though. It might violate one of the original tenets of development on the island: No structures above the tree canopy. Plans for a multiuse, 103-acre...

