10 people hospitalized in Memorial Day mass shooting on Charleston's East Side
The Post and Courier
3 days ago
A pregnant woman, a 17-year-old girl and a Charleston police officer were among 10 people hospitalized after a mass shooting at a late-night Memorial Day party in the city's East Side neighborhood, authorities said. Four people remained in critical condition the afternoon of May 31, Charleston Police Chief Luther...
A teenager was injured in a shooting the night of June 2 near Martin Park on Charleston's East Side. Charleston police were alerted that an 18-year-old man was being treated at the Medical University of South Carolina for a gunshot wound to the foot, Sgt. Beth Wolfsen said. The teenager...
NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities are investigating after five children were found unresponsive inside a car parked outside a shopping center on McMillan Avenue. North Charleston police officers responded around 11:30 a.m. June 2 to a call for service at 2000 McMillan Ave., spokesman Harve Jacobs said. The shopping center, which features restaurants, a convenience store and a hair salon, sits in front of the Icon Park Circle apartment complex.
ACKERMAN, Shirley, J., 88, of Awendaw died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel. COHEN, Ronald, 95, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. COPPAGE, Allen Eugene, 88, of Mount Pleasant died Monday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel. GLENN, Russell Alger, of Mount Pleasant died May 19....
SUMMERVILLE — The estate of a family who had three members die in a car accident on Nexton Parkway in 2020 has filed a lawsuit against Berkeley County. The three family members — Chad Freeman, 49, Andrew Freeman, 48, and Meredith Freeman, 74, — were killed Oct. 11, 2020 when a vehicle driven by Joshua Wensell collided with theirs on the parkway at the intersection of Brighton Park Boulevard.
COLEMAN, St. Julian, 83, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals' Downtown Chapel. FUTRELL, Pate, 91, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. GRAMPUS, Kwyntae Amore, 27, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. GREEN, Vernon Anthony, 63, of Charleston...
Robert Smalls is a major figure in local, regional and national history. His story — a once-enslaved ship pilot who daringly freed himself and his family from Charleston Harbor during the Civil War and later became a prominent South Carolina political figure — needs wider understanding and appreciation. There are multiple ways to achieve this, but opening his former house to daily walking tours isn’t the answer; instead, it’s a problem.
BROWN, Raheen, 43, of McClellanville died Friday. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal's Awendaw Chapel. DRAWDY, Emma Kathryn, 96, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funeral Home. FREEMAN, William Arthur, 80, of Charleston, S.C. died Saturday. Arrangements by Pugh Funeral Home of Randleman, N.C. GRANT, Delinzy, 57, of North Charleston...
A Columbia man was shot and killed May 30, in Kingstree after authorities say an argument inside a convenience store escalated. Damond Burgess, 39, was found in the front seat of his car after he and an unidentified suspect got into a confrontation inside Sam’s Quick Stop before both left the store, Williamsburg County Sheriff’s office said. The altercation, however, continued and the suspect fired a shot at Burgess.
Don’t expect any tearful bon voyage for Carnival when the Sunshine sails away for the last time. That ship has already sailed. Truth is, few people here will be sad to see the cruise line — or its Charleston-based ship — disappear over the horizon when its contract expires in late 2024. Not the merchants, not the tourism-industrial complex, and certainly not the residents.
NORTH CHARLESTON — The saga of a missing 1,000-pound statue stolen from a Boy Scouts office over Memorial Day weekend took the oddest of twists. It apparently showed up at a scrap yard ... that later caught fire. It ended up in about 50 pieces, cut up by its...
WEST COLUMBIA — Sumter School District Superintendent Brenda Hafner will take over at Lexington County School District Two, weeks after the previous superintendent resigned unexpectedly after less than a year on the job. Hafner was a Lexington Two superintendent finalist in 2020 when the 8,600-student district covering Cayce and...
NORTH CHARLESTON — A small nonprofit has been working to provide affordable homes in an area threatened by gentrification due to the dramatic increase in the price of land. Now, Metanoia is getting a much-needed boost in funding to help provide Black homeowners with reasonably priced housing. "We think...
New retail and dining spots across the Lowcountry include two restaurants in the works, a beer-and-wine shop soon to open and a home furnishings store with a second location. And in East Cooper, a restaurant that's been open less than a year turns out the lights. In northern Mount Pleasant,...
The preliminary autopsy reports of a juvenile who went missing in Williamsburg County May 27 show that the child drowned, the Williamsburg County Coroner said. While the investigation is still on going, foul play is not suspected, authorities said. Authorities responded shortly after 8 p.m. on May 27, to Patty...
There are dozens of waterways along Charleston's rivers that offer fishing for residents or people passing by. Recent testing by the military has shown dangerously high levels of industrial chemicals in locations that could easily wash into Charleston Harbor. 1 of 13.
Bar Tab is a recurring column in The Post and Courier Food section that highlights a locally made or sold adult beverage. I love a good craft beer, and I love a good brewery. So it's a good thing Charleston has a lot of both. One that has excellent brews...
J. B. Jolly, 77, husband of Karen B. Jolly, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at Wayne United Methodist Church on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service. Interment, with military honors, will be in Riverside Cemetery outside of Nichols, SC.
MYRTLE BEACH — Burroughs & Chapin, a company with ties to the beginnings of Myrtle Beach, has named a new chairwoman for its board of directors — only the third in more than 30 years. Deborah A. Burroughs takes over as chairman from G.E. "Buck" Waters, who spent...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — Town officials are dreaming of water features, vegetable gardens and loads of green space. They aren't sure about a tower, though. It might violate one of the original tenets of development on the island: No structures above the tree canopy. Plans for a multiuse, 103-acre...
