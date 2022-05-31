ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Sunny Isles Beach

By Carlos C Olaechea
 3 days ago
This Sunny Isles spot specializes in the food of Armenia but also includes some dishes from other Caucasian countries. There is some overlap between what you’ll find here...

The Infatuation

Argo

This Hallandale Beach restaurant is an absolute blast. Even on a random Wednesday, it feels like a party. Most of the festivities happen outside on the lush patio, where there’s a DJ, bar, and grill. But even if you sit inside, the staff may come in to serenade you with Russian ballads they’ve remixed with lyrics about their restaurant. If that doesn’t make you smile, go see a doctor. The food here is solid. The khinkali—big dumplings filled with juicy ground meat—are some of our favorite dumplings in Miami and are flavored with caraway. The adjaruli khachapuri is decent but not as mind-blowing as other versions in South Florida. The same can be said about the kharcho. However, their lobio—a spicy kidney bean stew—is one of our favorite legume dishes in town.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
The Infatuation

Gem Batumi Georgian Restaurant

This is our favorite Georgian restaurant in South Florida, partly because of the lovely waterfront view, which you can soak in from the outdoor tables and the indoor ones thanks to a liberal amount of windows. Gem is located in a condo on an obscure side street in Sunny Isles. The adjaruli khachapuri here is phenomenal and the servers perfectly stir the cheesy filling with the butter and egg yolk at the table. Almost everything that comes out of the kitchen is a winner, but you should definitely order the chakapuli: a light stew of fork-tender veal and a garden’s worth of herbs that includes tarragon and plenty of dill. This place also has the best lula kebab in Miami—-springy yet tender, moist, herbaceous, garlicky, and just a little tangy. You should definitely come here with a group so you can order everything, but if you’re on your own, get the Georgian burger. It’s basically the lula kebab on fresh Georgian lavash with Georgian cheese, veggies, and a side of really crispy fries.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Pez Loco Restaurant & Tequila Bar

Wynwood’s Pez Loco is a Mexican seafood restaurant in that weird outdoor mall thing where Salty Donut also lives. The interior is very Robinson Crusoe chic—with its plants, vines, and jungly accents—but it feels at home in Miami’s subtropical climate. Still, even if this place looked like a middle school cafeteria, we’d still come for the delicious food and stellar cocktails. Start with the thick, super crunchy tostadas and a trio of salsas that include a perfect salsa verde, a fiery mango salsa, and one featuring tomatoes and chocolate. The smoked pineapple salad tastes like the soul of tacos al pastor reincarnated as a cool, refreshing appetizer. But if we had to choose just one dish for a solo meal here, it would be the octopus puttanesca: tender pieces of octopus in a spicy, savory tomato sauce accented with orange peel and tossed with radiatore.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Kavkaz

The only thing that we don’t like about this North Miami Beach Georgian restaurant is the harsh LED lighting that reminds us of that moment when they turn the house lights on in a club. So if you’re sensitive to lighting, just ask to sit on the cute patio with a trellis and fake vines. The food here is very solid—and we like the pkhali dip platter (order some homemade bread for it), lula kebab, khinkali dumplings, and excellent adjaruli khachapuri that they mix tableside for you. But the one dish that stands out the most here is the kharcho, a beefy tomato and rice soup with a complex mixture of spices and herbs. Together with a cheesy khachapuri, it tastes like a more satisfying (and flavorful) grilled cheese and tomato soup. You should absolutely finish with the Kavkaz dessert: thin slices of sponge holding together globs of whipped cream, caramelized condensed milk, meringue, and walnuts.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
