Roseville, CA

Summer Pool Updates

Roseville, California
Roseville, California
 2 days ago
Roseville Aquatics Complex open by reservations only

Due to construction delays, only the competition pool will be open for recreational swim until further notice. The competition pool has very limited shallow water so to provide safe access, we are requiring reservations. Reservations are released on Monday each week for the following weekend.

We had planned for construction on the recreational pool (AKA beach-entry pool) and the play pool (which will now be a spray ground) to be completed prior to opening weekend, but we're experiencing delays related to availability of critical equipment, labor shortages, and unforeseen site conditions related to the existing pool structure. We do not have an anticipated date for further openings but will expand service as construction and staffing allows.

Roseville Aquatics Complex Memorial Day Weekend schedule:

Saturday-Monday: 1:00-5:00pm

If you would like to make reservations at the Roseville Aquatics Complex, visit roseville.ca.us/Aquatics.

If you would like to receive text updates regarding reservations and future expansions to hours as construction permits, text POOL to 468311.

Mike Shellito Indoor Pool schedule

The current schedule for recreational swim at the Indoor Pool is:

Saturday-Sunday: 1:00-4:00pm

Beginning June 13, Mike Shellito Indoor Pool will transition to a summer schedule with the following recreational swim hours:

Wednesday and Friday: 1:30-3:30pm

Saturday-Sunday: 1:00-4:00pm

The Indoor Pool also hosts Parent/Tot Pool Playtime on:

Tuesday & Thursday: 9:30-11:15am

Sunday: 11:30am-12:45pm

Johnson Pool opens June 14

Johnson Pool has expanded hours this summer to help people keep cool while construction is ongoing at the Roseville Aquatics Complex.

Beginning Tuesday, June 14 Johnson Pool schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday: 1:00-4:00pm

Wednesday and Friday: 7:15-8:45pm (Family Night)

Spray ground schedules

Beginning Saturday, May 28, the spray grounds located in Crabb Park and in Vernon Street Town Square are open daily.

10:00am-8:00pm, daily through Labor Day

To learn more about these spray grounds, visit our website at roseville.ca.us/Spraygrounds

#Labor Day#Memorial Day Weekend#Indoor Pool#Summer Pool Updates
