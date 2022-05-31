This Charming Waterfront Town In Florida Is A Haunted Hidden Gem With Ghost Tours

Right outside of Orlando, Florida, is a quaint hidden gem called Sanford surrounded by tranquil lakes. This charming town is known as the South's "Historic Waterfront Gateway City."

The brick-lined streets, unique buildings, and mossy live oaks make it a peaceful retreat nestled in Central Florida.

Sanford is just a 30-minute drive away from Orlando, making it the perfect day trip destination to escape the buzz of the busy city.

This city has multiple alleyways with brightly colored murals, perfect for snapping a cute picture for your feed.

You can find adorable vintage buildings, plenty of fun shops and tasty restaurants to explore.

Some locals say that the historic town is also haunted, with high levels of paranormal activity. Thus, summer is perfect for taking a walking ghost tour with local experts.

Gary Holmes, a guide at Sanford Ghost Tours, told News 13 that "Sanford actually really has some great history. We have been a focal point for a lot of activity on both the ethereal and the proporial planes."

On the walking tour through Downtown, visitors will see eerie sites like the old firehouse, which used to be the old city jail.

The Riverwalk is a great place to take a sunset stroll and view the tranquil and expansive waters of Central Florida's lakes.

You can even rent a sailboat or take a massive, five-deck ferry up St. John's River. Florida's mild winters make Sanford a pleasant place to visit year-round.

It's the small-town charm that's only a short trip away from the buzz of Orlando.

