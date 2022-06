After a thrilling 7-6 (10-8) battle in the first set of a French Open semifinal on Friday morning between No. 5 Rafael Nadal and No. 3 Alexander Zverev, the pair dueled to 6-6 split through 12 games in the second set, and it looked like fans were in for a classic. The potential epic was cut short before the second set could go to another tiebreaker though, as Zverez was forced to retire from competition after suffering an ankle injury during play, allowing Nadal to advance.

