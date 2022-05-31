ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, WA

Woodland resident creates sound studio out of old restaurant freezer

Cover picture for the articleWoodland resident, musician, and sound engineer Tyrelle Massey fulfilled a lifelong dream when he converted an old restaurant freezer into a sound studio. Massey’s company, Tyrelle Sound, aims to be a spot where bands of the Pacific Northwest can come and record their music. Massey helps them mix and master their...

The Realm Refillery, a ‘Package-Free’ Grocery Store, Opens in NE Portland

Are you tired of buying 50-pound bags of rice or shrink-wrapped packages of five zucchini? Enter the Realm Refillery, which claims to be Portland’s first package-free grocery store, opened May 20 at 2310 NE Broadway. “We want to set ourselves aside by always offering local products and local agriculture...
thereflector.com

RV Inn Style Resorts holds ribbon-cutting to celebrate new location in Woodland

Woodland will soon be home to a new RV Inn Style Resort after a ribbon-cutting event was held on May 25 to celebrate the opening of the business. Co-owners Mike and Denise Werner were accompanied by company CEO Matt Gagliasso and marketing director Nick Fleck, and even the company’s sasquatch mascot at the event. Everyone cheered as the orange ribbon was cut with giant scissors.
WOODLAND, WA
Fleet Week brings potential for traffic trouble to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just as Fleet Week is a big part of the Rose Festival each year in the Rose City, so are the traffic problems that can come along with those ships being on the river. Thursday morning, Rose Festival officials released their latest schedule of the...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Richard Rawson Melhart: Dec. 23, 1941 - May 21, 2022

Richard “Dick” Melhart of Vancouver, Washington, passed away May 21, 2022 at the age of 80 from complications with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born in San Jose, California and was the only child to Raymond and Rosemary Melhart. He grew up in Chehalis, Washington and graduated from W.F. West High School in 1960. He then joined the United States Navy for three years before attending and graduating from Washington State University with a bachelor’s degree in athletic training/sports medicine in 1967.
VANCOUVER, WA
pdxpipeline.com

Club Privata Presents Newbie’s Night | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club

New to Club Privata or the lifestyle? Always wanted to check out the Club but hesitated? Newbies Night is the perfect and most affordable way to see the venue and get connected. We will have our resident host couple here to make everyone feel welcome and answer any questions new guests may have. There is no membership required for Newbies Night but dress code is strictly enforced.
thereflector.com

Rose City Classics car club to host Planters Days cruise-in

With Planters Days in Woodland right around the corner, people can expect plenty of good food, a parade, and bingo, but another activity to look forward to is the car show and cruise-in. On June 18 to June 19, the Rose City Classics car club will host the car show...
thereflector.com

Battle Ground girls adopt wild mustangs for training program

Battle Ground sisters Norah and Claire Garlington recently adopted wild mustang horses as part of a four-month training program hosted by Teens and Oregon Mustangs. The goal of the program is to make mustangs more adoptable by showcasing the animal’s value and trainability, while helping trainers improve their horsemanship skills and allowing youth to build training skills through competition.
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: In Waldport, A Vintage, Hand-Built A-Frame Cabin for $349,900

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a family's beloved A-frame coastal cabin hits the market. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Camp Bow Wow location opens in Ridgefield

Ridgefield is now home to a new dog boarding business, which opened on May 9. Camp Bow Wow is owned by Dan and Jamie Campbell. It’s part of a dog boarding brand that has locations across the country. Thanks to the couple’s interest in dogs, the Campbells jumped at...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
The Oregonian

Portland City Council approves construction of townhomes, six-plexes and other housing on single lots to address housing crisis

Portland City Council unanimously approved a bevy of alternative housing developments that they say will provide lower-cost options and increase housing density within city limits. Wednesday’s vote was part of an update to the city’s Residential Infill Project, which allows new units to be built on lots originally zoned for...
PORTLAND, OR
AccuWeather

Seattle could pick up nearly a month's worth of rain in 3 days

The Pacific Northwest usually experiences somewhat of a break from frequent precipitation late in the spring and through much of the summer, but AccuWeather meteorologists say it will be anything but dry this weekend in that part of the nation. Seattle could pick up close to a month's worth of rain over the weekend. The same could happen in Portland, Oregon, too.
SEATTLE, WA
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Marian Markley: 1940-2021

Better days have allowed us to gather and remember my mother, Marian Markley. A celebration of life will be held on June 13, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Hillcrest Nazarene Church, 14410 NW 21st Avenue, Vancouver, Washington 98685. She did have a request for everyone to wear a splash of...
VANCOUVER, WA
pdxmonthly.com

Columbia River Swim Spots and Beaches Under 90 Minutes from Portland

The Pacific is cold, the Sandy River is mobbed, Portland pools have long lines, and your secret mountain swimming hole is either not so secret anymore or still inaccessible after recent years' fires. The giant Columbia River is here for you, even though I-84 and train tracks can complicate access, and industrial neighbors, container ships, and barges aren't always the backdrop you're looking for. But you can find water lapping on sand or stones at many spots along the river's run, from where it meets the Pacific through the Columbia River Gorge and farther inland (upriver shoutouts to the protected cove at Earl Snell Memorial Park in Arlington and Sacajawea State Park in Washington's Tri-Cities). Here are some spots within an hour and a half of Portland, organized by river mile. (River mile 0 is where the Columbia meets the Pacific Ocean at Cape Disappointment; the Willamette joins up near river mile 101.)
PORTLAND, OR

