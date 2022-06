SEATTLE - A key metric Governor Jay Inslee used to determine the lifting of a state wide mask mandate in March has been surpassed by the recent surge of COVID infections. He said he would not lift the mask mandate if the rate of COVID hospitalizations was above 5 per 100,000 people. As of May 27, the Department of Health lists the rate as 7 per 100,000. The number has been increasing over the last 3 weeks.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO