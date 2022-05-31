ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ground, WA

Maple Grove Primary student competes in National Future Chef championship

By Sebastian Rubino / sebastian@thereflector.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiradi Ackler may just be a third grader, but the young chef recently took her Fancy Nancy balsamic bacon grilled cheese sandwich to the next level as she competed in the Sodexo National Future Chef championship. Ackler crafted the sandwich out of bread, mozzarella cheese, pesto and a balsamic...

RIDGEFIELD, WA
