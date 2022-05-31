ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Rain not through with Kansas City yet

KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is looking like Kansas City isn't going to get a...

www.kctv5.com

KCTV 5

Juneteenth celebrations in the Kansas City area

A man is facing charges following a carjacking and police chase that ended when officers used a PIT maneuver. COVID symptoms can be mistaken for allergies; here’s what to do. Spring is in the air. So is pollen and all the tiny little particles that can cause us to sneeze, plus make our nose itch and eyes water.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Old Shawnee Days kicks off, will continue through Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Here’s another sign that summer is near: Old Shawnee Days is back!. There will be plenty of live music, a carnival, and plenty of other food and fun to be had. You can go anytime from tonight through Sunday. There will even be a...
City
Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com

Flood Warnings As More Rain Falls Today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: IMPACT DAY. Overnight 2-5” of rain fell leading to flood and flash flood warnings being issued until 8 a.m. Flood Watch until 7 p.m. Showers and t-storms should taper off later this morning then return for one or two more round this afternoon-early evening. No severe storms. High: 68. Wind NW 10-20 mph.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Kansas City breaks daily precipitation record at 7 a.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The storms moving through Kansas City brought record-breaking precipitation early in the morning. According to the National Weather Service, as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Kansas City recording 2.56 inches of rain surpasses the daily record mark of 2.44 inches set back in 1996. With...
KCTV 5

Kansas City breaks rainfall record set in 1996

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As storm clouds continue to roll across the metro, a new record for rain has been set at Kansas City International Airport. As of 10:30 Tuesday morning, KCI had received 2.84″ of rain, breaking the previous May 31 record of 2.44″ set back in 1996.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

I-70 to close in both directions at I-635 in Kansas this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A portion of a busy Kansas City metro interstate will close this weekend for work being done on a bridge replacement project. It's expected to be a major traffic disruption. All lanes of Interstate 70 will close in both directions at Interstate 635 in Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Heavy rains impact Kansas City wastewater facilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The rains have been pretty much relentless this week. From flooding to water running down streets, the metro is struggling to stay afloat. This is also true at some city facilities. Thanks to the heavy rain, a wave of extra work is now washing into...
KANSAS CITY, MO
a-z-animals.com

6 Best Dog Parks In Kansas City

Kansas City is one of the largest cities in Missouri, and it is also the most populated. If you have a dog and live in the area, you may wonder what types of things you can do with your furry friend. Dog parks are always a fun time with your pooch, and this article will cover 6 of the best dog parks in the area.
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Princess Garden End Of Era?!?

This one of the best low-key places in the metro but its days are numbered. Here's part of the sad story . . . There are lots of family restaurants in town, but Princess Garden is at a crossroads. It's been open in its current location on Wornall road since 1981, but the next generation of the family has other passions, and doesn't want to take over.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Storms possible tonight into Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A thin line of storms is expected to move through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Monday night. Some storms will move through Kansas City Tuesday morning. They are not expected to be severe. Another round in the afternoon and evening could bring strong and severe storms. The main threats are damaging winds and hail, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
KANSAS CITY, MO

