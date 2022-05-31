ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Family files federal suit in police shooting death of Kevin Peterson Jr.

By Rick Bannan / rick@thereflector.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of a 21-year-old Clark County man fatally shot by police in 2020 has filed a federal lawsuit alleging negligence by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office led to his death. On May 26, the lawsuit regarding the death of Kevin Peterson Jr. was filed in the Western...

Woodburn Independent

Loose dog shot in Hubbard

Hubbard Police shoot a loose dog after officer was bitten while trying to corral itGood morning Hubbard. As many of you already know, we had an unfortunate event occur last evening (June 1). We had two Hubbard Police officers on duty who came across a dog at large outside the Hubbard City Hall. While attempting to secure the animal one of our officers was attacked. The accompanying officer needed to shoot the dog to stop the attack. The officer who obtained the injury was transported to the hospital and as of this morning is recovering and will be ok. It was unfortunate the responding officers had to resort to deadly force to stop the attack, but because of the quick reaction of the accompanying officer, he was able to prevent a more serious injury or even an attack on a resident. I would like to remind residents to please ensure your dogs are safely secured in their yards or homes. This incident was very unfortunate and preventable. Charles Rostocil -- Hubbard mayor {loadposition sub-article-01}
HUBBARD, OR
KGW

16-year-old arrested at David Douglas High School for Gresham homicide

GRESHAM, Ore. — Portland police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday at David Douglas High School for a deadly shooting in Gresham about two weeks earlier. The suspect, whose name was not released, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Leonard Eugene Madden, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a release.
GRESHAM, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Couple suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon arrested

A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond. Johnny Stavrakis, 39,...
kptv.com

7 arrested in Salem shoplifting sting

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - Seven people have been arrested for allegedly shoplifting items from a Salem-area Target, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspects range in age from 26 to 41 years old. Over $1,000 in merchandise was recovered, according to police, including a shopping cart full of Tide...
SALEM, OR
KDRV

Suspicious package evacuates Oregon Department of Corrections

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Corrections headquarters staff are back to work, despite a suspicious package received there today. The Department of Corrections (DOC) says about 30 employees were working in the building at the time and evacuated. No one required outside medical attention when returning to the building.
KXL

Skyview H.S. Student Arrested With Gun On Campus

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A student at Skyview High School was arrested on Tuesday for bringing a loaded handgun to class. The semi-automatic handgun was found by staff in the boy’s jacket pocket. It had rounds in the magazine and an empty chamber. The student said he brought it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGW

Clark County cracks down on animal abuse and neglect

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Clark County officials are cracking down on animal abuse and neglect cases, according to the county’s animal control agency. The county cites new leadership, increased staffing and a focus on response for getting them through a backlog of old cases as new ones continue to come in.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: One assaulted in bar, two assaulted in car

The Tualatin Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from May 18-23, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Wednesday, May 18 Officers arrested a woman in the 9200 block of Southwest Cascara Lane for assault (domestic violence). A man cut through a chain link fence in the 20700 block of Southwest 105th Avenue and to gain access to a scrap metal pile. Thursday, May 19 Twenty-five...

Comments / 0

