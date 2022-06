I’m seriously asking: Did your turkey season suck? If no, then this piece isn’t for you. But say yes. Please, say yes. I really don’t want to be the only one. My third spring turkey season has come and gone, and for the second season in a row I’ve got nothing to show for it. It wasn’t for a lack of trying. I hunted more days than any of my previous spring seasons and I was on a bird (or birds) every day I went out except for one.

